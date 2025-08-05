Interior Minister Launches Mafraq's First Entrepreneurship Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, Aug. 5 (Petra) – Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya on Tuesday launched the first-ever Entrepreneurship Day in Mafraq Governorate, an initiative organized by Al al-Bayt University in partnership with the Northern Entrepreneurship Network to promote innovation and stimulate local economic development.The event falls under the framework of the "Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Economic Development and Employment" project, jointly funded by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and the European Union, and implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.President of Al al-Bayt University, Osama Nusair, highlighted that the event marks a key step in fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation in Mafraq, positioning the university as a hub for entrepreneurial projects. He stressed the university's role in equipping graduates with market-relevant skills through targeted training programs.Nusair added that the university serves as a platform for showcasing local success stories and channeling youth potential into innovative ideas that contribute to the national economy.Mafraq Governor Firas Abu Ghanam noted that the initiative aligns with royal directives to empower youth and support entrepreneurial ventures. He underlined the importance of collaboration between the university and local authorities in building a dynamic and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem.German Deputy Ambassador to Jordan, Guido Kimmerling, emphasized Mafraq's favorable conditions for entrepreneurship, citing its youthful demographic and emerging institutions. He commended the Center of Excellence for Creativity and Innovation at Al al-Bayt University for its role in nurturing youth-led initiatives.Asem Shdeifat, representative of the Northern Entrepreneurship Network, described the event as a milestone in fostering collaboration among entrepreneurs, the private sector, international organizations, and donors to create a vibrant and enabling business environment in the governorate.