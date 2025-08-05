MIKE's MIGHTY GOODTM LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER SEED OIL-FREE, ANTIBIOTIC-FREE CHICKEN BONE BROTH CRAFT RAMEN CUP
"This is comfort food upgraded," says Rita Vinnicombe, Vice President of Mike's Mighty Good. "Our new chicken cup has everything people love about ramen-rich broth, craveable noodles-but made with real bone broth, antibiotic-free chicken, and no seed oils. It's perfect for busy days, picky eaters, or anyone looking to eat well without sacrificing flavor."
Like all Mike's Mighty Good craft ramen, the Chicken Bone Broth Ramen Cup features the brand's signature steamed-not fried-organic noodles , which are made in-house from scratch in its Northern California facility. The result is a craft ramen experience that tastes like it came from a ramen bar-not a packet.
Why This Cup Is Different:
-
Made with real bone broth from antibiotic-free chicken
Seed oil–free
Steamed, organic noodles made from scratch
10 grams of protein per serving
Made in a solar-powered facility using sustainably sourced paper cups
Mike's Mighty Good ramen ($2.79 per unit) comes in 9 flavors sold on their website , on Amazon , and nationally in stores . Mike's Mighty Good's factory is a green facility, powered with enough solar energy to displace an estimated 1 million pounds of carbon per year! For more information about the Mike's Mighty Good brand and products, visit or follow them @mikesmightygood.
