AI-Based Optical Character Recognition Market Projected To Surpass US$23.456 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 15.59%

The AI-based optical character recognition market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.59% from US$11.369 billion in 2025 to US$23.456 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the AI-based optical character recognition market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.59% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$23.456 billion by 2030.The AI-based optical character recognition (OCR) market has been making significant strides in recent years, and it shows no signs of slowing down. With the increasing demand for efficient and accurate document processing, the use of AI-powered OCR technology has become a game-changer for businesses and organizations across various industries.OCR technology has been around for decades, but with the advancements in artificial intelligence, it has become more sophisticated and reliable. AI-based OCR systems are able to recognize and extract text from images and documents with a high level of accuracy, making it a valuable tool for data entry, document management, and other administrative tasks. This has led to a surge in the adoption of AI-based OCR solutions by businesses looking to streamline their processes and improve efficiency.One of the key drivers of the AI-based Optical character recognition market is the increasing need for digital transformation . With the rise of remote work and the shift towards paperless operations, organizations are looking for ways to digitize their documents and make them easily accessible. AI-based OCR technology allows for the conversion of physical documents into digital formats, making it easier to store, search, and share information.The AI-based Optical character recognition market is also witnessing growth due to the increasing use of mobile devices for document processing. With the proliferation of smartphones and tablets, there has been a rise in the demand for mobile OCR solutions. These solutions allow users to capture and extract text from images using their mobile devices, making it convenient and efficient for on-the-go document processing.As the demand for efficient and accurate document processing continues to rise, the AI-based Optical character recognition market is expected to grow even further in the coming years. With the advancements in technology and the increasing need for digital transformation, AI-based OCR solutions are set to revolutionize the way businesses handle their documents. This market is definitely one to watch as it continues to evolve and shape the future of document processing.Access sample report or view details:As a part of the report, the major players operating in the AI-based optical character recognition market that have been covered are NAVER Cloud Corp, IDCentral, Cognex Corporation, Klippa App BV, Qualitas Technologies, Nano Net Technologies Inc, Docsumo, AI Gen Co Ltd, Google Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the AI-based optical character recognition market as follows:.By Input TypeoImageoDocumentsoScanners.By End-UsersoBFSIoGovernmentoAirportsoHealthcareoRetailoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUnited StatesoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia Pacific RegionoChinaoJapanoIndiaoSouth KoreaoAustraliaoSingaporeoIndonesiaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.NAVER Cloud Corp.IDCentral.Cognex Corporation.Klippa App BV.Qualitas Technologies.Nano Net Technologies Inc.Docsumo.AI Gen Co Ltd.Google Inc..Eden AI.Rossum.Alphamoon.Microsoft Inc.Reasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Global Chatbots Market:.Artificial Intelligence (AI) Processor Market:.Global AIOps Market:.AI Solutions Market:.Global Hyperautomation Market:About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

