Bugcrowd Unveils AI Connect To Speed Vulnerability Response, Adds Asset View For Full Attack Surface Visibility

New Bugcrowd platform capabilities empower customers to close security gaps faster through powerful internal AI and native attack surface visibility

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd, a leader in crowdsourced cybersecurity, today announced AI Connect and Asset View -two innovations designed to help security teams detect, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities faster and with greater precision.

"Security teams today are racing to scale operations with AI and automation, but they're often blocked by disconnected data and fragmented workflows," said Dave Gerry, CEO of Bugcrowd. "With AI Connect and Asset View, we're removing those roadblocks, giving customers seamless access to their real-time vulnerability data, unified asset visibility, and the ability to prioritize and act on real-world risk faster. These innovations reflect our belief that the future of cybersecurity is proactive, context-driven, and powered by both ethical hackers and intelligent automation, all delivered through one integrated platform."

Bugcrowd AI Connect

As security teams adopt AI-driven tools to automate workflows and scale operations, they often hit a critical roadblock: their AI systems lack access to real-time, high-value security data. Without direct integration into bug bounty, penetration test, and red team findings, teams are forced to manually cross-reference reports with internal systems. This slows response times and reduces the accuracy of remediation, creating a widening gap between AI's potential and its practical impact on security outcomes.

Bugcrowd AI Connect solves this challenge by allowing customers to securely and seamlessly integrate their internal AI stacks with real-time vulnerability data from the Bugcrowd Platform. Acting as a read-only "front door," AI Connect ensures data stays secure while enabling AI agents to deliver contextualized, trustworthy remediation guidance - reducing response times and avoiding AI hallucinations, while also eliminating manual developer work and streamlining communication with development teams.

Built on the open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP), AI Connect gives customers direct, live access to their Bugcrowd program data. It provides a native GenAI interface, allowing companies to explore and analyze findings, trends, and program performance within their preferred AI tools - without exporting, transforming, or reloading data.

AI Connect allows customers to:



Fix vulnerabilities faster with advice tailored to your environment : Get remediation guidance tailored to your specific environment, based on your actual code, security policies, and internal tools. This means no more generic, one-size-fits-all AI suggestions.



Reduce manual effort and response time: Automate workflows that plug directly into your AI-Driven tools, eliminating the need to manually cross reference reports and documentation.



Maintain full control over AI access: Enforce strict, role-based access, mirroring the exact permissions of each authenticated user in the Bugcrowd Platform.



Integrate with any AI system : Built on the open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP), AI Connect offers the flexibility to connect vulnerability data to any tool and or workflow without vendor lock-in.

Securely connect AI tools without complex development work : With developer-friendly MCP endpoints and OAuth 2.1 support, it's easy to securely plug into your enterprise environment with delegated access.

"Bugcrowd AI Connect isn't just another AI feature; it's a foundational capability that empowers our customers to make the most of the tools they already have," said Braden Russell, Chief Product Officer, Bugcrowd. "We're giving them the secure building blocks they need to create truly intelligent security automation that works for their specific environment, reinforcing our commitment to an open, flexible, and developer-first ecosystem."

Bugcrowd Asset View

As organizations scale, keeping track of external-facing assets-such as applications, web servers, IP addresses, domains, email servers, and more, has become increasingly difficult. Assets are constantly changing, and security teams are often forced to rely on siloed, outdated, or incomplete data. This lack of visibility makes it difficult to scope penetration tests, monitor exposures, apply security fixes, or respond decisively to emerging threats-slowing down critical workflows and leaving dangerous security gaps.

Natively integrated into the Bugcrowd Platform, Asset View turns assets into action by unifying asset discovery, management, scanning, and offensive testing into one seamless experience – no separate logins, instances, or standalone reports. Assets are continuously ingested through External Attack Surface Management (EASM) scans or manual uploads, then enhanced with critical metadata such as exposure status, business criticality, and risk-based prioritization. Once in Asset View, these assets become directly actionable, allowing teams to instantly focus the creativity of the crowd on their most critical targets, prioritize based on real-world risk, and maintain audit readiness with a complete history and status log.

Asset View allows customers to:



Achieve complete asset visibility: Continuously discover assets via External Attack Surface Management (EASM) scans or manual upload, and track changes in real time. This eliminates blind spots, including shadow IT.

Enrich context for smarter prioritization: Assets are automatically enriched with data like exposure level, ownership, and business criticality, so teams can prioritize what matters most based on true risk, not just scan results.

Seamlessly scope engagements: With just a few clicks, scope enriched assets directly into bug bounty, penetration test, or red team engagements. This accelerates workflows and reduces setup complexity.

Activate data with human intelligence: Transform passive asset lists into a proactive defense by linking trusted asset data to the Crowd's ingenuity, uncovering the complex vulnerabilities that automated scans miss. Operate from one unified platform: By unifying asset management with offensive testing, Asset View eliminates the need to jump between tools, bringing simplicity, speed, and scale to your security operations.

"Effective security testing hinges on knowing what to test, yet many teams struggle with fragmented insights into their ever-changing external digital assets," said Nick McKenzie, CI&SO, Bugcrowd. "Bugcrowd Asset View directly addresses this by unifying asset discovery, enrichment, and offensive testing into one seamless platform, powered by human ingenuity and real-world attacker insight."

Bugcrowd at Black Hat USA

Attendees of Black Hat USA 2025 can get a walkthrough of Bugcrowd AI Connect and Bugcrowd Asset View at the Bugcrowd Booth #4818. Both Bugcrowd AI Connect and Bugcrowd Asset View are currently planned for general availability in Q4 2025, with foundational features accessible to all customers at that time. Bugcrowd is also offering an Early Access Preview for AI Connect for interested customers. More information on both updates, please connect with us to learn more.

