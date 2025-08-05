PRC Equity Fund Closes $19.6M Bond, Launches 750-Bed Phase II At PVAMU
ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through its PRC Equity Fund, Pioneer Realty Capital has closed a $19.58 million taxable bond refinance of its flagship project, 625 at Prairie View , unlocking Phase II and enabling the development of 750+ new beds for Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) students.
As a lean, Arlington-based firm, PRC overcame institutional skepticism and regulatory delays to deliver on the financing scale of larger REITs. The bond closing safeguards long‐term affordability and capital retention-and positions PRC Equity Fund as a proven platform for mission-driven real estate across Texas and beyond.
“At every hurdle we faced-from investor waivers to Waller County courthouse filings-our team remained disciplined and resolute,” said Charles Williams , Founder and Managing Member.“This bond closing is more than financial engineering-it's proof that equity may structure the future of student housing in underserved markets.”
- Phase I (120 apartments) achieved 100% occupancy within weeks , supporting over 600 Prairie View students. With a former 1,400-student rejection rate at PVAMU, this expansion is a direct response to unmet demand (see Texas Tribune article: [PVAMU turned down ≈ 1,400 students ] as PVAMU could not house them). Bond brought to market and underwritten by Morgan Stanley , with legal counsel from Norton Rose Fulbright , trustee counsel by Orrick , and closing support from M&W Law , Stewart Title , and Wilmington Trust . PRC Equity Fund's first-in-fund institutional transaction , demonstrating investor-grade capability and opening a scalable blueprint for other university partnerships.
A Signal to the Market - and to Skeptics
This refinancing does double duty: reinforcing PRC's capital credibility and sending a clear message that underdog firms can deliver institutional-quality structures-and outmaneuver bigger players weighed down by bureaucracy.
PRC's systematic approach-sharpened in Texas-is now replicable across the U.S. through public-private partnerships that address housing crises at regionally underserved institutions. The success at Prairie View is just the beginning.
About Pioneer Realty Capital & PRC Equity Fund
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Arlington, TX, Pioneer Realty Capital structures debt and equity solutions for student housing and mission-driven developments. Its PRC Equity Fund (a Regulation A+ vehicle) bridges both accredited and non-accredited investors to institutional-grade assets focused on social impact in underserved university markets.
Invest or inquire via or speak with an advisor at (800) 982-7422 . Journalists and editors: download this full press release, then call us for more information.
