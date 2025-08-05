Lifestraw Launches Escape: A High-Flow Pressurized Water Purifier Built For The Unexpected

LifeStraw introduces the brand new Escape, a high-flow pressurized water purifier

The brand's latest product delivers fast, safe drinking for emergencies, off-grid adventures, and group activities.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LifeStraw , a public health B Corp and Climate Neutral Certified brand on a mission to provide equitable access to safe drinking water, announces the launch of the LifeStraw Escape, a powerful new solution for portable, pressurized water purification. Designed for emergency preparedness, off-grid living, basecamps, and group adventures, the LifeStraw Escape offers high flow rate, purified, and sustainable water access without batteries, chemicals, or hoses.Built to meet the demands of unpredictable environments, the Escape's 5.25-gallon capacity and hand-pump pressure system can deliver over 1 liter of purified water per minute, without the need for electricity or gravity. Its advanced 3-stage filtration system removes viruses, bacteria, parasites, microplastics, dirt, and cloudiness while improving taste and reducing chemicals and heavy metals like chlorine and lead.“The Escape is designed to be both rugged and intuitive-powerful enough for serious emergencies, and simple enough for weekend basecamps or overlanding trips,” said Alison Hill, CEO of LifeStraw.“It reflects our commitment to thoughtful design and innovation that meets real-world needs. And like all our products, it helps bring safe drinking water to communities who need it most.”Key Features of the LifeStraw Escape:- High-Flow, Pressurized Design: Produces over 1 liter/minute of purified water using a hand pump system.- 3-Stage Advanced Filtration: Includes a pre-filter, 0.02-micron ultrafilter, and activated carbon + ion exchange filter.- Comprehensive Protection: Removes 99.99% of viruses, 99.999999% of bacteria, 99.999% of parasites, and 99.999% of microplastics.- Durable + Long-Lasting: Ultrafilter lasts up to 18,000L-enough to supply a household of four with water for up to five years in a survival setting. Carbon + ion exchange filter lasts 600 L, about two months of daily use.- Portable + Travel-Ready: Built for off-grid use, it's BPA-free, eco-conscious, and easy to maintain with the included backwash syringe.- Tested and Trusted: Meets US EPA and NSF P231 standards for microbiological protection, and NSF 42 & 53 for chlorine and lead reduction.- Impact with Every Purchase: As with all LifeStraw products, each Escape sold provides one child with one year of safe water.Whether preparing for natural disasters, setting up camp in the backcountry or at a group campsite, working long hours on a job site, or traveling far off the grid, the LifeStraw Escape delivers unmatched performance, safety, and reliability in a compact, pressurized package.The LifeStraw Escape is now available at and select retail partners.About LifeStrawLifeStraw believes everyone deserves equitable access to safe drinking water. With humanitarian roots, the company was founded over 25 years ago with the creation of its Guinea worm filter, which has played a crucial role in the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease. Today, LifeStraw is a Climate Neutral certified B Corp, designing beautiful, simple, and functional products to provide people with the highest protection from unsafe water, no matter where they live or where they source their water. LifeStraw products are used in more than 64 countries by schools, clinics, outdoor enthusiasts, adventure travelers, and households. They are regularly deployed to support communities impacted by emergencies or natural disasters requiring potable water. LifeStraw's innovative water filtration technology is rigorously tested by independent laboratories and leveraged across some of the harshest environments around the world. For every product purchased, a school child in need receives safe water for a year. LifeStraw's water filtration options are sold in retail stores in North America and Europe and online at . Follow LifeStraw on Instagram and TikTok at @LifeStraw.

