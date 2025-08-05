Sheeva.AI And Velocity Logic Announce Strategic Partnership To Tie Loyalty Programs Into In-Vehicle Payments

Concept of the Sunoco - Sheeva infotainment screen prompt

New collaboration aims to bring loyalty into the vehicle commerce ecosystem to drive a premium customer experience

- Vik Mehta, Head of Business, Velocity LogicTYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sheeva , the leader in location-based in-vehicle payments and services, today announced a strategic partnership with Velocity Logic Group, the premier rewards and loyalty program management group for oil brands and convenience stores.This collaboration aims to create a seamless in-vehicle payment and loyalty driver experience for retailers and their customers."Today, consumers expect a frictionless digital transaction experience for almost every purchase," said Evgeny Klochikhin, CEO of Sheeva. "Their expectations for in-vehicle payments are no different than with any other mobile payment.”“By partnering with Velocity Logic, we're creating an ecosystem where drivers can effortlessly pay for purchases and access their favorite loyalty programs, rewards and discounts as part of one in-car experience,” he added.Sheeva's technology identifies when a vehicle enters a service area, such as a gas station or parking facility, and initiates a secure transaction through the vehicle's dashboard or connected mobile application to activate the gas pump, EV charger, parking gate, and toll gantry from inside the car.Velocity Logic revolutionizes convenience stores and fuel retailers with technology-driven loyalty programs that create personalized customer experiences, empowering retailers to build meaningful relationships with their customers and accelerate growth through its patented technologies."The future of mobility includes intelligent vehicles that can interact with their surroundings," said Vik Mehta, Head of Business at Velocity Logic.“But customers also want to interact with the loyalty accounts they value, simply and easily.”"Our partnership with Sheeva creates an unparalleled opportunity to connect automotive brands, retailers, and consumers through a single, integrated platform. Together, we're building the infrastructure for the next generation of loyalty."Market research shows the potential global market for in-vehicle services at over $2 trillion, including drivers and passengers of over 100 million connected vehicles on the road in the U.S. today. This includes all the current targeted use cases of fueling, charging, parking, tolling, car washes, drive-thru food and curbside retail.The SheevaConnectTM experience will be available to drivers at thousands of gas stations this year in their North American debut, while Sheeva is working with their automaker partners to have this technology available in over a million vehicles by the end of 2025.For more information about the SheevaConnectTM platform or to arrange for a demo of the technology, please visit: .About SheevaSheeva's in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car's IVI screen.Their SheevaConnectTM product suite includes the patented SheevaLocateTM, an embedded software that enables highly accurate vehicle location to within two meters; SheevaFenceTM, which enables proprietary geofencing/mapping of point-of-sale and service localization (e.g. down to an individual fuel dispenser, EV charging spot, or parking space); SheevaPayTM, a cloud-based contactless payment platform; and SheevaServTM, a cloud-based platform to activate nearby services, e.g. a fuel pump, EV charging station, or parking session. Learn more atAbout Velocity LogicVelocity Logic is a leader in bringing countless innovative reward solutions to the marketplace. Velocity's cloud-based solutions are built to provide flexibility, customer acquisition, retention, and drive engagement for retailers. Velocity is the only company that can provide modular or a full turnkey software platform with a suite of reward technologies including its loyalty cloud, c-store rewards, onsite enrollment, partner platform and Target All AI. Each is uniquely designed to give retailers a competitive advantage. Velocity Logic is headquartered in Binghamton, NY and has offices in the US, Canada, and India. For more information visit: .

