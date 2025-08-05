Realreports Deepens CRMLS Partnership, Adding Nine Associations

RealReports Partners with 9 New CRMLS Associations

Premier AI Property Intelligence Now Accessible to More Than 70,000 Agents Across California

CHINO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RealReports , the premier AI-driven property intelligence platform, today announced the substantial expansion of its partnership with California Regional MLS (CRMLS). Through the CRMLS Product Co-Op, RealReports has added nine additional Associations, further extending its reach to over 70,000 real estate professionals across 22 Associations statewide.

The newest associations joining RealReports include Pacific Southwest, West San Gabriel Valley, Rancho Southeast, High Desert, Palos Verdes Peninsula, North San Luis Obispo County, Montebello District, Lake County, and Mariposa County.

This latest milestone reinforces RealReports' unprecedented expansion pace, averaging one significant partnership announcement each week throughout 2025-an unparalleled achievement within the real estate industry.

“RealReports continues to provide exceptional value to our members,” said Art Carter, President & CEO of CRMLS.“Their AI-driven platform and extensive property data greatly enhance the ability of agents to quickly provide critical insights to clients, streamline workflows, and ultimately strengthen their competitive edge. Expanding RealReports to these nine Associations underscores our ongoing commitment to bringing next-generation technologies to our members.”

RealReports distinguishes itself from traditional real estate data services by delivering not only the industry's most comprehensive corpus of property information but also actionable tools deeply integrated into an agent's daily workflow. The company's flagship AI advisor, Aiden , instantly responds to intricate property-related questions, quickly summarizes complex property documents, including inspection reports and disclosures, and provides precise local cost estimates for home improvements.

“Our continued growth with CRMLS speaks volumes about the tangible value we deliver to agents and brokerages,” said James Rogers, CEO and co-founder of RealReports.“In a market environment where speed, accuracy, and comprehensive insights directly translate to success, our tools empower agents to clearly demonstrate value to their clients at every transaction stage.”

Zach Gorman, COO and co-founder, added,“RealReports isn't merely data aggregation-our platform transforms vast amounts of property data into intuitive, actionable intelligence. Agents rely on our AI tools, like Aiden, to efficiently manage client inquiries, expedite document analysis, and generate high-quality leads. This newest expansion significantly advances our mission of equipping real estate professionals with indispensable tools to thrive in today's competitive landscape.”

RealReports' deepening relationship with CRMLS highlights the growing demand for innovative, AI-driven solutions that deliver tangible results for real estate professionals, enhancing their efficiency, productivity, and client relationships.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from dozens of Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" crml .

About RealReports

In today's market, you either know the most, or you're losing to someone who does. RealReports delivers the most comprehensive property data for every home in the U.S., supercharged by AI, to give agents deeper value, sharper insights, and a decisive advantage. Each RealReport transforms data from 60+ leading providers into competitive intelligence with Aiden, an AI property advisor that answers any question, conducts research, analyzes documents, generates leads, and drives faster, more strategic decision-making. Trusted by top MLSs and brokerages nationwide, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate professionals determined to win.

