Abdali Company Explores Partnership With Kazakhstan's BI Group

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 5 (Petra) -Abdali Investment and Development (AID), in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment, discussed opportunities for joint cooperation and investment with a delegation from Kazakhstan's BI Group, one of Central Asia's leading real estate and infrastructure developers.According to a company statement, the BI Group visit aligns with Jordan's strategy to attract foreign investment and strengthen Amman's position as a "regional business and investment hub," mainly in real estate development, infrastructure, and sustainable investment within the Abdali project, a modern landmark in the heart of the capital.Talking to the meeting, AID CEO Amer Tarawneh underlined the importance of building "strategic global partnerships as a cornerstone for achieving sustainable growth in the real estate sector."Tarawneh described BI Group as an "ideal partner," given its extensive expertise and proven track record in executing mega-projects worldwide.Tarawneh noted that the company is "committed" to showcasing the "unique" investment opportunities offered by the Abdali project as an integrated business and investment center in the Jordanian capital.Founded 29 years ago, BI Group is the largest real estate developer in Central Asia, with more than 400 projects completed in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan. Its portfolio includes hospitals, sports complexes, commercial properties, major hotels, and infrastructure projects such as bridges, roads, and cultural centers.