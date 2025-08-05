NYC Tourism + Conventions Launches Libby: A New AI Travel Genius For Visitors Powered By Guidegeek

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're pleased to unveil Libby, the official AI chat platform for exploring New York City," says Julie Coker, president and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions. "As we gear up for America 250 celebrations and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we're proud to offer this free, innovative tool in 60 languages that empowers global visitors to craft unique itineraries and discover unforgettable experiences across all five boroughs."

Libby, short for Liberty, assists visitors, or locals exploring another borough, with tailored travel tips and itineraries, connecting people to local businesses, attractions and cultural experiences. The personalized, real-time responses are generated by AI trained on extensive data from NYC Tourism, coupled with over 1,000 integrations for travel information from GuideGeek's award-winning technology.

The launch of Libby follows the success of Ellis , the first meetings and conventions planning artificial intelligence chat platform created for business event professionals, launched by NYC Tourism and GuideGeek earlier this year. The tool doubled traffic to NYC Tourism's meeting website within the first month. Libby provides a broader consumer tool for travelers of all sorts.

"It is absolutely impossible to do or see everything in New York City, even if you visit often or live there," says Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "Libby helps visitors and those exploring a new corner of the city instantly find restaurants, activities and hidden gems that really align with their interests and preferences."

To access Libby, travelers can visit nyctourism and click the chat icon in the bottom-right corner. They can also connect with the AI on WhatsApp or Instagram to ask questions and receive tips on the go while exploring the city. In addition, 4,000-plus LinkNYC screens at transit stops will promote the AI to visitors and locals.

About New York City Tourism + Conventions

New York City Tourism + Conventions is the official destination marketing organization (DMO) and convention and visitors bureau (CVB) for the five boroughs of New York City. Our mission is to invite the world and energize the City, building equitable, sustainable economic prosperity and community through tourism for the mutual benefit of residents, businesses and visitors. For all there is to do and see in New York City, visit nyctourism .

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers and creator of the award-winning AI travel genius GuideGeek . With more than 16 million followers across social media, Matador has become a leading travel brand through its production of article features, city guides, creator-first content and original videos. Matador is the top-ranking travel brand on TikTok and its videos are viewed more than 140 million times per month. It has content distribution deals with destinations throughout the world and major brands in the travel industry and beyond. matadornetwork

