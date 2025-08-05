Empro Group Inc. Celebrates Nasdaq Listing As The First Malaysian Beauty Brand To Join U.S. Capital Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Selangor, Malaysia, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empro Group Inc. (the“Company”,“Empro”, or“EMPG”), a rising beauty and personal care brand headquartered in Malaysia, is proud to confirm its successful listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol“EMPG” and the completion of its previously announced initial public offering (IPO) of ordinary shares. Empro's ordinary shares commenced trading on July 2, 2025, marking a historic milestone as the first beauty brand from Malaysia to be publicly listed in the United States.

The IPO was upsized from $5.0 million to $5.5 million, with 1,375,000 ordinary shares priced at $4.00 per share. The underwriter for the IPO exercised its over-allotment option in full as a result of partial exercises on each of July 29, 2025 and July 31, 2025, purchasing an aggregate of 206,250 additional ordinary shares at the $4.00 public offering price. In total, the IPO generated gross proceeds of approximately $6.325 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

The offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis, with R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. serving as the sole underwriter. ARC Group acted as the sole financial advisor to the Company.

“This listing is a proud moment for Empro. Being the first Malaysian beauty brand to be listed on Nasdaq is a testament to the strength of our products, the resilience of our team, and the global potential of Southeast Asian brands,” said Mr. Yeoh Chee Wei, Empro's Chairman and CEO.“We would like to extend our appreciation to all of our stakeholders, partners and advisors, including ARC Group, whose strategic guidance and unwavering support were instrumental in making this IPO a success.”

Evolving from its roots in eyebrow embroidery, Empro has grown into a trusted name across three pillars: cosmetics, skincare, and healthcare. The Company believes its Nasdaq listing will unlock exciting new growth opportunities, strengthen its brand visibility internationally, and position it to expand its footprint across global markets.

“We are thrilled to join the growing family of Southeast Asian companies listed in the United States,” Mr. Yeoh added.“This listing marks a new chapter in our journey to bring innovative, high-quality beauty and personal care products from Malaysia to the world, including our recently launched flagship skincare product, SpaceLift.”

About Empro Group Inc.

Empro Group Inc. is a rising beauty and personal care brand headquartered in Malaysia. Evolving from its origins in Malaysia's eyebrow embroidery space, Empro Group Inc. has grown into a trusted name across three core pillars: cosmetics, skincare, and healthcare. With a growing presence across Southeast Asia and Europe, Empro Group Inc. remains dedicated to offering accessible, quality self-care solutions while staying true to its humble beginnings. For more information please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding the expected trading of its Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

