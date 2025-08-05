Contentstack EDGE Is Now Available In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contentstack , the headless CMS pioneer and category disruptor in digital experiences, today announced the availability of Contentstack EDGE in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy Contentstack's adaptive digital experience platform (DXP) using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.Contentstack helps organizations deliver true omnichannel personalization at scale, enabling customers to orchestrate adaptive digital experiences across all channels and touchpoints.“By making Contentstack EDGE available in the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category, we're giving brands an on‐ramp to real AI‐powered automation inside our adaptive DXP,” said Conor Egan, Senior VP of Product at Contentstack.“Our customers publish 90 percent faster and trim development costs by 70 percent. We're excited to help even more teams unlock that kind of momentum.”Contentstack delivers business-critical capabilities for global enterprise brands, including headless CMS, personalization, brand-aware AI, automation, data & insights, and omnichannel journey orchestration. This technology enables customers to deliver real-time personalization in response to every customer interaction through AI and data-driven decision-making.With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.To learn more about Contentstack in AWS Marketplace, visit . To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit .

Contentstack is on a mission to deliver the world's best digital experiences with cutting-edge content management, customer data, personalization and AI technology. Iconic brands such as Air France-KLM, ASICS, Burberry, Mattel, Mitsubishi and Walmart depend on the Contentstack EDGE platform to rise above the noise in today's crowded and competitive markets, constantly adapting to maintain their edge.

Contentstack and its employees are dedicated to the customers and communities they serve. The company is recognized for its unmatched customer care and tradition of giving back globally through the Contentstack Cares program, including proud support of Pledge 1% and Girls Who Code.

