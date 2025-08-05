Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bitcoin Struggles To Hold $115,000 Solana, Ethereum, Dogecoin Show Strength

2025-08-05 09:00:44
Bitcoin (BTC) remained below $115,000 in pre-market U.S. hours on Tuesday while Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE) showed strength.

The overall cryptocurrency market gained around 1% over the past day, with the overall value stable at around $3.8 trillion. Bitcoin's price edged 0.4% higher in the last 24 hours, while retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in 'bearish' territory. Bitcoin's current price is 6.5% below its all-time high of over $122,000, seen last month. 

Ethereum price gained 3.3% in the last 24 hours, crossing $3,600. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin and Ethereum remained in 'bearish' territory over the past day. Solana and meme token Dogecoin also showed strength. Solana's price was up 5.3% and Dogecoin's price rose 33.4% over the past day. 

Meanwhile, Ripple's native token XRP (XRP) was up 3% and Cardano's ADA (ADA) gained around 2% in pre-market U.S. hours.

As the market tried to climb upwards after President Donald Trump issued a fresh round of tariffs on Friday amid a choppy week of ETF flows, only $300 million worth of crypto was liquidated over the past day, according to Coinglass data. There was a fairly even divide between short bets and long bets being liquidated. Long liquidations were around $135 million, while short liquidations totaled $167 million. Ethereum experienced the largest liquidations of $112 million, followed by Bitcoin at $40 million.

Crypto-linked stocks recorded a mixed performance during pre-market trade on Tuesday. Shares of Strategy (MSTR), the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, edged 0.3% lower. Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (RIOT) stock edged 0.5% higher, but shares of its peer, Mara Holdings (MARA), slipped 0.3%. Crypto exchange Coinbase Global's (COIN) shares dropped more than 2.5% in pre-market trade.

Read also: Strategy Buys 21,021 More Bitcoin In $2.46 Billion Bet On BTC

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

