Security Compliance Corp. Launches Access Intelligence To Bring Machine Learning Into Identity Governance

ORINDA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Compliance Corp. (SCC), a leading provider of identity governance solutions, today announced the general availability of Access Intelligence , a next-generation risk analytics feature now integrated with its flagship Access Auditor platform, the fastest and easiest way to automate user access reviews and identity management. Designed to enhance visibility and control over user entitlements, Access Intelligence uses adaptive machine learning to identify access anomalies, security gaps, and compliance risks often missed by manual or rules-based approaches.

Access Intelligence brings automated intelligence to the heart of user access reviews. By analyzing an organization's Identity Warehouse with advanced algorithms, it identifies risk conditions often missed by traditional rule-based methods. These insights are embedded directly into Access Auditor workflows, giving reviewers real-time visibility into high-priority issues.

Unlike traditional access review tools that rely solely on static rules, Access Intelligence adapts over time to learn access patterns and deviations, creating a dynamic view of risk across the organization. The feature automatically scores and highlights users with:



Access not aligned with organizational roles or hierarchy

Highly privileged entitlements requiring special review

Conflicting roles that violate separation of duties (SoD)

Dormant or inactive user accounts based on login history Departed users who retain residual access

This targeted, risk-based approach replaces time-consuming manual reviews with a smarter, more efficient process-helping organizations meet compliance goals while improving overall security posture.

"Access Intelligence reflects our ongoing mission to simplify identity governance," said Steve Slater , CEO of Security Compliance Corp. "By bringing machine learning directly into access governance, we're enabling customers to move from reactive controls to proactive insight-strengthening both their security posture and compliance agility."

The feature is especially valuable for industries like financial services, healthcare, and energy, where regulatory oversight demands continuous assurance that user entitlements are appropriate, justified, and secure. SCC customers can activate Access Intelligence as part of their existing Access Auditor deployment, without the need for a separate risk engine or third-party integration.

Security Compliance Corporation is the creator of Access Auditor and Access Manager , leading solutions for automating user access reviews and identity management. SCC helps organizations reduce the cost of compliance while strengthening identity security across on-premises and cloud environments. To learn more or request a demo, visit .

