Rocketlane Launches Native Expense Management To Help Services Teams Streamline Expense Tracking And Improve Margin Visibility
SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, the leading platform purpose-built for modern professional services delivery, today announced the launch of its native Expense Management feature to enable services teams to track, approve, and reimburse expenses with unprecedented speed, clarity, and control.
This launch marks a significant step forward in Rocketlane's vision of reimagining service delivery by building a platform that unifies project management, time tracking, resource planning, financial insights, and now, end-to-end expense workflows.
"Mature services teams are juggling too many disconnected tools. We witnessed firsthand how customers lost productivity and experienced frustration simply trying to get expenses reimbursed across multiple platforms. Our new Expense Management feature aligns perfectly with our unification vision: it eliminates this friction while giving teams complete visibility into project margins," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, Co-founder and CEO of Rocketlane. "Rocketlane now serves as the definitive single source of truth for both services execution and profitability."
Purpose-built for Professional Services
Rocketlane's Expense Management capability is tightly integrated with time tracking and project financials, making it easier for firms to:
-
Capture and categorize expenses by project, phase, or task
Set approval workflows and spending limits
Gain instant visibility into billable vs. non-billable expenses
Generate reports for client invoicing and internal finance in just a few clicks
Rocketlane customers can start using Expense Management immediately by enabling the feature within their workspace settings.
About Rocketlane
Rocketlane is a purpose-built PSA and client onboarding platform that helps businesses deliver predictable outcomes, accelerate time-to-value, and improve team utilization and project profitability. The platform reimagines service deliveries for teams by replacing legacy PSA and generic project tools with an all-in-one and modern client-centric platform. Rocketlane offers a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their clients. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and processes.
To learn more about Rocketlane, visit
Media Contact:
Srikrishnan Ganesan
+1 260 632-7586
[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
