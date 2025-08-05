Cybercatch To Present At The OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 7Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (“CyberCatch”) (OTCQB:CYBHF) (TSXV:CYBE), a cybersecurity company that provides a patented, AI-enabled continuous cybersecurity compliance and cyber risk mitigation solution, focused on serving organizations in critical infrastructure sectors in North America, announced today that Sai Huda, Founder and CEO, and author of the best-seller, Next Level Cybersecurity, will present live at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on August 7th, 2025.

DATE : August 7th

TIME: 4 pm ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 7th and 8th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights:



Signed Agreement with Strategic Reseller Partner to U.S. Government Agencies to drive Large Sales

Joined NVIDIA's Inception Program to work closely with NVIDIA to accelerate launch of agentic AI cyber risk mitigation solutions

Launched No-Application Cyber Insurance Policy Benefit for Organizations using CyberCatch's solution Launched innovative Cybersecurity Compliance and Risk Mitigation Solution for the 600,000 Healthcare Provider organizations in the U.S.



About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CYBHF) (TSXV: CYBE) provides a proprietary, AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that provides continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Neither the OTC Markets Group or TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

CyberCatch

Investor Relations

Phone: 1-866-756-2923

Email: ...

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

...