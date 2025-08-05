SVEDATM Launches Tallow-Based Skincare Line, Blending Ancestral Wisdom With Modern Formulation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) After eleven months of intensive research and development, SVEDATM has introduced a uniquely refined line of tallow-based skincare products, designed to solve issues like greasiness, strong scent, and inconsistent absorption that many tallow formulas struggle to get right.

Product Launch Collection:

Whipped Tallow Balm ($59) – A cloud-light, facial-focused formula that delivers intensive hydration and skin-mimicking nutrients from grass-fed tallow. Perfect for all skin types seeking deep moisture, its innovative whipped texture absorbs without greasiness while supporting natural healing and barrier repair.

Hydrating Tallow Balm ($69 for 2.5 oz, $49 for 1.7 oz) – A solid, mess-free balm designed for full-body hydration. Ideal for lips, cuticles, elbows, and dry patches, this portable formula restores moisture and supports skin resilience from head to toe.

Tallow Lip 0Balm ($12) – Delivers instant, long-lasting protection for dry, chapped lips with a rich yet breathable formula that works in harmony with your lips' natural oils.

The Science Behind the Success

Tallow is uniquely bioavailable due to its close match to human sebum-our skin's natural oil. Rich in essential fatty acids and fat-soluble vitamins, it helps restore balance, soothe inflammation, and support healing without the irritation common in synthetic alternatives.

"SVEDATM has done something rare in skincare-using biologically compatible ingredients to support the skin's natural balance without unnecessary synthetics. It's clean, smart, and each ingredient plays a clear, purposeful role," said Paul Sullivan, RPh. P.N., Healthcare Formulator and Pharmaco-Nutrition Expert.

With over 45 years of experience in pharmacy, biology, and formulation, Sullivan has developed hundreds of science-backed wellness and skincare products for brands such as Murad and Walgreens, earning trust across both clinical and natural health communities.

Uncompromising Standards

SVEDA's commitment to purity is evident in its streamlined eight-ingredient formula: grass-fed beef tallow, jojoba oil, beeswax, elderberry, vitamin E, vanilla, elemi, and neroli. All ingredients are sourced and manufactured in the USA, with a focus on clean, transparent formulation and skin compatibility.

"When customers choose SVEDATM, they're choosing to put truly clean, purpose-driven ingredients on their skin-nothing more, nothing less," said Shannon Shiell, SVEDATM founder.

Founded in 2024 and officially launched in June 2025, SVEDATM products are available primarily through SVEDA, with select retail partnerships planned. The company is also preparing to launch a Face Serum in the coming month.

About SVEDA

Based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, SVEDATM draws its name and inspiration from Swedish culture and the Nordic approach to wellness, one that values purity, simplicity, and care rooted in nature. With strong Scandinavian roots, the Shiell family built SVEDATM on this philosophy of working with nature, not against it. Paired with a commitment to American regenerative agriculture, the brand stands for sustainability, skin health, and truly clean formulation. For more information, visit SVEDA.

