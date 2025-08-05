IBN Initiates Coverage Of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) , a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearables, has selected IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts.

Wearable Devices is redefining human-computer interaction by developing innovative neural input wearables powered by AI. Its flagship Mudra technology enables touchless, gesture-based control of digital devices using subtle finger and hand movements. The company sells its consumer-facing Mudra Band and Mudra Link products while also partnering with developers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through its Mudra Developer Kit and integration platform. The Mudra Band, designed as an aftermarket accessory for the Apple Watch, translates neural signals from the wrist into real-time digital commands, offering seamless interaction across Apple devices. Mudra Link expands compatibility to Android, Windows, and XR platforms, enabling broader applications in immersive environments. Both devices have received CES Innovation Awards and are already in use by thousands globally.

Through its dual-channel business model, Wearable Devices drives near-term revenue from consumer product sales while building long-term value through enterprise licensing and strategic integration. The company's patented technology and collaborations with industry leaders position it to capitalize on rapid growth across the AR/XR, neural interface, and predictive health markets.

As part of the client-partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network, which includes over 5,000 key syndication outlets , various newsletters , social media channels , and wire services via InvestorWire , along with blogs and other outreach tools, to generate greater awareness for Wearable Devices .

With over 19 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 70+ trusted brands , IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers . This positions IBN to provide Wearable Devices the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the company's consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and extended reality (XR). In the business sector, the company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from AR/VR/XR to smart environments.

By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world's fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices' ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW,” respectively.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

