Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Set To Capitalize On Market Dynamics, Regional Policy Tailwinds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire - Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTFtoday announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication,“Hospitality Gets High-Tech: The Future of Hotel Investment Is AI Automation,” please visit:

The hospitality industry is undergoing a major transformation powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, with hotels using automation reporting 30–40% reductions in operational costs, improved guest experiences and better revenue management. The AI in hospitality market size is expected to see exponential growth to $1.46 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57.8% while the global hospitality robotics market is projected to grow from $24.38 billion this year to $107.24 billion in 2034.

Leading this shift is Nightfood Holdings inc., a pioneer hospitality entity that combines hotel ownership with AI-driven Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) The company recently announced plans to acquire a 155-room Holiday Inn in Victorville, California, its first model property integrating guest-facing robots such as food-delivery concierges and laundry assistants, a proprietary system provided by SGTF subsidiary Skytech. Nightfood has also established a strategic partnership with Bear Robotics to scale automation across its portfolio, which includes an estimated $80 million in assets

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The Company's innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard - delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.

With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings (NGTF) .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or republished: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY



212.418.1217 Office

...

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN