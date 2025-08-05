After 60 years of catering to pets of all kinds, the iconic retailer unveils over 1,000 new cheeky, giftable products for people who boldly celebrate the pet-obsessed lifestyle, with most price tags under $20

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco today announced "My Human ," a product category for people who boldly celebrate the pet-obsessed lifestyle. Now available nationwide at petco and select Petco locations, with over 80% of the category priced under $20, the products are designed to be giftable, affordable and impulse-worthy. Shoppers can find curated apparel, décor for the home and workplace, games, toys, accessories and seasonal must-haves that turn everyday moments into animal-inspired joy.

Petco Launches First-Ever Product Experience for Two-Legged Customers

"Creating a completely unique human category at Petco was a no-brainer that's deeply rooted in our brand's essence," said Michael Romanko , Petco Chief Customer and Product Officer. "No matter our lifestyle, the human-animal bond connects us all, and customers are looking for fun ways to show off and share that bond, especially for gifting moments."

In a recent survey,* 90% of pet parents shared they are interested in buying pet-themed human products. In fact, 64% proudly affirm they already shop for pet-themed human products just for fun. By leaning into real-time consumer needs and trends, Petco is redefining pet retail with unique collections and must-haves perfect for every gifting moment from birthdays and graduations to housewarming parties and holidays. The result is a one-stop shop for pets and the people who love them.

As fads and seasons change, shoppers can expect new, exclusive products and collabs, bold colors, playful prints, and sassy statements such as "My Dog and I Talk Sh*t About You" to bring humor and heart to the forefront, making the experience both personal and shareable. From adorable dachshund-shaped bookends and hanging planters to colorful drinkware and the delightfully offbeat May Contain Butts party game, this one-of-a-kind collection is for all who go gaga for animals.

Additional product highlights include:



Curated apparel such as hats for dog and cat lovers, funky t-shirts proclaiming, "Rescue is My Favorite Breed" and "In My Cat Mom Era" , delicate paw print jewelry and morse code message bracelets , funny pet-themed socks and more that celebrate the human and pet relationship!

Vibrant home décor featuring pet-centric messages and designs, such as throw pillows with cartoon cats , mugs translating "how to speak cat" , pet-themed stationary , duck-shaped kitchen sponges and pet-safe candles , so people can show off their pet love in style.

Exciting must-haves ranging from umbrellas raining cats and dogs and beach towels declaring "tell your dog I said hi" to novelty lint rollers and zany pet-shaped tea-infusers that take basics from boring to delightfully special.

Engaging crafts and games , including a giant 100 Things to Do with Your Dog interactive checklist , creative animal-centric takes on games like Mission Impawsible , origami cats and dogs , a range of needlepoint projects such as a cat and a sunflower , and cult-favorite Woobles crochet animals. Quirky gifts , including everything from a sloth planter , llama bottle cover and fat cat cookie jar to animal-themed temporary tattoos , snake hand puppets and a pup-in-a-cup stress ball for the people who love all things pets!

To explore Petco's full human category, visit petco/myhuman . My Human will be rolling out to additional Petco stores over time.

*Source: Petco Pet Lovers Community Survey, February 2025, of 1,800 U.S. pet parents.

