Xsolis Announces New AI-Powered Workflow Solution, Dragonfly Navigate, To Reduce Length Of Stay And Improve Efficiencies In Discharge Planning And Capacity Management

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xsolis , an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, today announced the launch of Dragonfly Navigate, a discharge planning and capacity management solution designed to help optimize length of stay. West Tennessee Healthcare , a not-for-profit leading regional healthcare system, has expanded their existing partnership with Xsolis and will be the first healthcare system to pilot the Dragonfly Navigate solution.

The Dragonfly Navigate workflow solution is Xsolis' third offering in this space, and is a more comprehensive solution, incorporating length of stay analytics directly into clinical workflows with automated, AI-powered tasks, to drive efficiency, improve care coordination, and make it easier to identify and address the root causes of discharge barriers and avoidable delays.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Xsolis to pilot the Dragonfly Navigate workflow solution,” said Debbie Ashworth, Executive Director of Care Management at West Tennessee Healthcare.“Dragonfly Navigate provides a seamless workflow that complements clinical expertise and supports more proactive discharge planning, which will give my teams more time to focus on addressing patient needs.” Since July 2022, West Tennessee Healthcare has received meaningful value using Xsolis' proprietary workflow solutions.

Xsolis' Dragonfly Navigate key features include:



Proprietary AI models that predict discharge date and disposition early in the encounter for proactive planning

Automated AI-powered tasks that alert users to predict conflicts and discharge opportunities

Thoughtful documentation features and standardized, clinically curated data sets, designed for efficiency and on-unit planning

Bi-directional EMR integration to prevent double documentation and data silos, and avoid disruption of current state workflows

Facility dashboards with metrics to manage capacity, identify discharge opportunities, and track patients with known barriers Retrospective dashboards that connect performance trends to avoidable delay root causes and workflows

“Length of stay is the next frontier for bringing our customers significant savings,” said Joan Butters, CEO and co-founder of Xsolis.“We have listened to their needs and are excited to deliver a more seamless workflow solution with Dragonfly Navigate, which builds on the success of our previous products to drive length of stay improvements.”

Optimizing length of stay has been reported as one of the top characteristics of financially high-performing hospitals. The latest data from Kaiser Family Foundation indicates it costs $3,025 in average adjusted expenses per inpatient data at hospitals. That means just one patient staying an unnecessary day at the hospital for each of the 365 days per year totals $1.1 million in additional expenses for the hospital.

For more information about Dragonfly Navigate and Xsolis' suite of AI-powered solutions to optimize length of stay, please visit .

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit .

