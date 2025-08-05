Slamcore And Locaxion Announce Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 5, 2025 3:10 am - Combining Spatial Intelligence and Location Intelligence to Revolutionize Industrial Operations

Slamcore, the leader in spatial intelligence, and Locaxion, the independent expert in real-time location systems (RTLS) and location intelligence solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and decision-making for indoor fleets of material handling equipment (MHE) and autonomous guided vehicles (AGV) in industrial environments. The collaboration integrates Slamcore's vision-based AI technology with Locaxion's comprehensive suite of fleet management RTLS solutions to unlock new levels of visibility and control for intralogistics operations.

Industrial facilities are challenged with inefficient forklift fleet management, lack of real-time visibility, difficulties in accurately locating objects and counting inventory, and safety incidents. Legacy systems rely on complex and fragmented technologies that lead to poor data, decision paralysis, and low ROI.

This strategic partnership between Slamcore and Locaxion directly addresses these critical issues by combining their respective strengths. Locaxion integrates Slamcore Aware devices into its robust logistics and tracking solutions, enabling clients to capture precise spatial data from within their facilities. This data powers live mapping of vehicle movement, bottleneck identification, reduced wait times, and enhanced safety through operator alerts. Locaxion then multiplies the value of the raw RTLS data into actionable location intelligence for smarter layout design, proactive safety monitoring, and real-time decision-making grounded in spatial insights. Together, the partners offer unmatched visibility and control, driving operational insight and maximizing efficiency for their clients.

"This partnership with Slamcore amplifies our ability to deliver unparalleled value, by integrating multiple systems into a robust solution" stated Viren Mathuria, Co-Founder & CEO of Locaxion. "Our clients will benefit from hyper-accurate, real-time spatial data that translates into optimized operations, reduced costs, and enhanced safety protocols."

"By integrating our SLAM and vision-based AI software into Locaxion's tracking solutions, we are empowering clients to truly understand the flow of goods within their facilities and optimize for safety and efficiency," said Owen Nicholson, CEO of Slamcore. "This synergy is creating safer, more efficient operations and revolutionizing intralogistics."

About Slamcore

Slamcore is a leading spatial intelligence company that creates ingenious embedded software, leveraging data from multiple sensors to help products intelligently understand and navigate complex and dynamic environments. Specializing in Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM), data fusion, and artificial intelligence, Slamcore's technology powers a range of products from forklifts to autonomous robots. Their“Slamcore Aware” solution provides vision-based AI for real-time tracking of manual vehicles, designed to enhance safety, eliminate deadhead travel, and reduce bottlenecks in warehouses and factories. Slamcore aims to bring spatial intelligence to every machine that moves, building future-ready solutions trusted globally.

About Locaxion -

Locaxion is a technology company specializing in redefining real-time tracking and smart operations through cutting-edge location intelligence solutions. With founders who bring over 15 years of RTLS Smart Factory expertise, the company offers unbiased guidance to help businesses achieve exceptional efficiency, safety, and cost savings. This hardware and software agnostic approach supports digital transformation throughout the supply chain, delivering customized solutions for forklift tracking, asset tracking, employee indoor location tracking, smart warehouse inventory tracking, manufacturing work-in-progress tracking, and dock and yard management. Locaxion's mission is to simplify tracking and multiply the value of RTLS data by transforming it into location intelligence and operational insights for Industry 4.0 and Smart Factories.