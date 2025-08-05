Top Trends In Cosmetics And Toiletries In 2025 Emerging Technologies And Evolving Consumers Reshape The Cosmetics Market
Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Top Trends in Cosmetics and Toiletries 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report explores how the market for cosmetics and toiletries is shifting amidst emerging technologies and evolving consumers.
Multiple layers of understanding can help identify top trends disrupting the cosmetics and toiletries industry and practical action points for brands. A tech- and wellness-driven mindset will be key to meeting evolving consumer expectations for accessible and innovative products.
- Consumers are looking beyond immediate results, focusing on sustained health, hydration, and resilience. Social media reinforces the cultural emphasis on achieving an ideal appearance through medical, cosmetic, and lifestyle interventions. Dupes offer cost savings and convenience, and enhance experiential enjoyment through accessibility and community engagement. An increasingly digital approach to innovation aligns with a growing focus on health, product efficacy, and individualism.
- TrendSights and need states in cosmetics and toiletries Longevity and vitality New beauty ideals Dupe culture AI-powered aesthetics Inclusive beauty Takeaways Appendix
- L'Oreal OneSkin Aurea Body Shop Estee Lauder Amika Kolman Korea Slate Brands Dove Wavy Wonders Perfora Rare Beauty MCoBeauty Olaplex Walgreens Aldi E.l.f. Beauty AmorePacific Unilever Perfect Corp ARIA Travertine Spa Atelier Sephora Colgate-Palmolive Walmart Fenty Beauty Nyka Loved01 Tower 28
