Top Trends In Cosmetics And Toiletries In 2025 Emerging Technologies And Evolving Consumers Reshape The Cosmetics Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the shifting cosmetics and toiletries market with our report, highlighting tech-driven innovations and evolving consumer expectations. Discover trends like sustainability and digital innovation, and access strategic insights to guide your brand.

Dublin, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Top Trends in Cosmetics and Toiletries 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores how the market for cosmetics and toiletries is shifting amidst emerging technologies and evolving consumers.

Multiple layers of understanding can help identify top trends disrupting the cosmetics and toiletries industry and practical action points for brands. A tech- and wellness-driven mindset will be key to meeting evolving consumer expectations for accessible and innovative products.

Report Scope



Consumers are looking beyond immediate results, focusing on sustained health, hydration, and resilience.

Social media reinforces the cultural emphasis on achieving an ideal appearance through medical, cosmetic, and lifestyle interventions.

Dupes offer cost savings and convenience, and enhance experiential enjoyment through accessibility and community engagement. An increasingly digital approach to innovation aligns with a growing focus on health, product efficacy, and individualism.

Reasons to Buy



Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector. Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:



TrendSights and need states in cosmetics and toiletries

Longevity and vitality

New beauty ideals

Dupe culture

AI-powered aesthetics

Inclusive beauty

Takeaways Appendix

Company Coverage:



L'Oreal

OneSkin

Aurea

Body Shop

Estee Lauder

Amika

Kolman Korea

Slate Brands

Dove

Wavy Wonders

Perfora

Rare Beauty

MCoBeauty

Olaplex

Walgreens

Aldi

E.l.f. Beauty

AmorePacific

Unilever

Perfect Corp

ARIA

Travertine Spa Atelier

Sephora

Colgate-Palmolive

Walmart

Fenty Beauty

Nyka

Loved01 Tower 28

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900