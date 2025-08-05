Anheuser-Busch Invests $9M In Its Baldwinsville, NY Brewery To Drive Local Economic Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This $9 million investment in its Baldwinsville brewery is part of Anheuser-Busch's Brewing Futures initiative, through which the company is investing more than $300 million in its U.S. facilities this year to create and sustain U.S. manufacturing jobs.

Building on more than 165 years of continuous investment in its people, breweries, and communities, Anheuser-Busch's Brewing Futures initiative supports American manufacturing through three key pillars:



1) creating and sustaining manufacturing jobs

2) advancing technical skills training 3) strengthening manufacturing career opportunities for veterans.

The latest investment in its Baldwinsville brewery will ensure that Anheuser-Busch continues to build on the success of its industry-leading beer brands while also expanding the brewery's capacity to produce Anheuser-Busch's fast-growing Beyond Beer offerings, including NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer and Skimmers Vodka Iced Tea. Other aspects of the investment include brewery equipment maintenance and updates to the facility's refrigeration units.

Brendan Whitworth, CEO, Anheuser-Busch , said: "Anheuser-Busch is committed to supporting the communities where our employees live and work. Investments in our facilities like our Baldwinsville brewery help us to enhance our operations while also helping to create and sustain jobs and drive economic growth, because nothing goes better together than American beers and American careers."

Anheuser-Busch has called New York State home since 1983. In that time, Anheuser-Busch and its distributor partners have made more than $1.6 billion in capital investments in the state, including nearly $90 million invested in Anheuser-Busch's Baldwinsville brewery over the past five years. Anheuser-Busch remains dedicated to being a key economic driver in New York State and maintaining our position as the leader in the American brewing industry.

Anheuser-Busch operates more than 100 facilities across the country and, with its distributors, employs 65,000 hardworking Americans. Over the past five years, Anheuser-Busch has invested nearly $2 billion in its 100 facilities across the country to enhance operations, advance technology, and meet evolving consumer demand. That commitment continues in 2025, with more than $300 million in planned investments in its facilities nationwide to support American manufacturing.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. 99 percent of the products we sell in the U.S are made in the U.S. with more than $700 million in high-quality ingredients sourced from American farmers and more than $7 billion in goods and services purchased from U.S. suppliers, and we have invested nearly $2 billion in our 100 facilities across the country over the past five years. Through these investments, and as a leading American manufacturer and the nation's top brewer, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only brewer that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We are home to the nation's most iconic beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, and Cutwater, as well as industry-leading regional craft brands. From our longstanding efforts to support American farmers, military, veterans, and first responders, to emergency drinking water donations and responsible drinking programs, we are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our beer to life. That's who we are. For more information, visit or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

