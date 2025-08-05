First City Credit Union And Quavo Partner To Deliver Secure Online Fraud Resolution For Displaced Members Following LA Fires
By leveraging AI-driven automation and an intuitive self-service portal available through mobile and online banking channels, First City Credit Union members can quickly and easily report fraud and file disputes without needing to visit a branch or call support. These digital-first solutions ensure that members receive timely updates, maintain visibility into the claim, and experience swift, fair resolutions.
“Providing fast and accessible fraud resolution is critical, especially for members facing hardship,” said Oscar Toledo, VP of eCommerce & Payments at First City Credit Union.“Through this partnership with Quavo, we're committed to delivering a more seamless and secure experience that helps our members safeguard their finances and feel more confident in their financial well-being.”
Intuitive fraud reporting, transparency in the dispute process, and swift, fair resolutions are table stakes in earning and maintaining member trust. With Quavo as a technology partner, First City Credit Union is ensuring its members have access to efficient fraud and dispute management whenever and wherever they need it.
“AI-driven automation and digital self-service tools are transforming how financial institutions manage fraud and disputes,” said David Chmielewski, CPO and Co-Founder of Quavo.“We're proud to support First City Credit Union in delivering a best-in-class resolution experience for their members when they need it most.”
Together, Quavo and First City Credit Union are setting a new standard for fraud and dispute resolution, ensuring that members receive the security, speed, and support they deserve.
About Quavo, Inc.
Quavo is a leading technology partner and strategic advisor, helping financial institutions (FIs) build trust-driven customer relationships through faster, more transparent dispute resolutions. Our mission is to restore financial trust by simplifying fraud and disputes. Quavo's award-winning technology automates the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake to resolution. FIs can pair this end-to-end solution with our expert-led back-office investigation team in one turnkey managed service. Scalable for institutions of all sizes, Quavo's solutions reduce losses, ensure compliance, and enhance customer loyalty. Learn more at .
About First City Credit Union
Founded in 1937 as Los Angeles County Employees Number 11 Federal Credit Union, First City Credit Union (so named since 1985) provides a full suite of banking products and services to the employees of Los Angeles County Departments and Agencies. With more than $900 million in assets, 56,000 members, and over 13% in capital, First City Credit Union is among the nation's strongest financial institutions. For more information, visit firstcitycu.org .
Quavo Media Contact:
Julia Lum
PR & Events Manager
...
First City Credit Union Media Contact:
Royce Ngiam
Chief Marketing Officer
800.944.2200 x2500
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
