SCCG Announces Strategic Media Partnership with iGaming Express and US iGaming Hub

- Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SCCG, a global leader in advisory services for the gambling industry , is proud to announce a strategic media partnership with iGaming Express and US iGaming Hub . This collaboration brings together SCCG's international network of client partners and strategic campaigns with the expansive reach and editorial excellence of two of the gaming industry's most dynamic media platforms.

The partnership will center on delivering high-impact content initiatives that showcase leadership, innovation, and insight across the global gaming ecosystem. Among these initiatives are marquee campaigns such as Game Masters: The TOP 100 Most Influential Figures in the U.S. iGaming Industry and The Gaming Industry's Top 20 in their 20s, both designed to spotlight the individuals shaping the future of the gambling sector.

Monthly collaborations will also feature prominently through the SCCG Research program, combining proprietary insights, data analysis, and interviews from SCCG's 120+ global client partners. These features will be integrated into iGaming Express and US iGaming Hub's platforms to enhance content distribution and engagement across both audiences.

Stephen A. Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, will provide weekly thought leadership pieces as part of the collaboration, offering timely analysis and expert commentary on emerging trends, regulatory developments, and global innovation within the gaming sector. These insights will be featured across SCCG's global newsletter-reaching more than 33,000 industry professionals-and shared across iGaming Express and US iGaming Hub's platforms.

In parallel, iGaming Express and US iGaming Hub will contribute original weekly editorial content from their team of leading journalists and analysts. These pieces will explore market shifts, regulatory updates, and exclusive interviews with key stakeholders across the industry, enriching SCCG's media ecosystem with timely, trusted journalism. Together, the combined editorial efforts will ensure consistent, high-value coverage of the most important stories shaping the future of the global gambling industry.

The collaboration also paves the way for new co-developed campaigns and award series currently in development, aimed at recognizing innovation across categories such as technology, game development, responsible gaming, and tribal gaming leadership. These new campaigns are expected to be announced in the coming months.

“This partnership strengthens our global media footprint and enables us to elevate the industry conversations that matter most,” said Stephen A. Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management.“Together with iGaming Express and US iGaming Hub, we're excited to bring exclusive access to insights, executive interviews, and recognition campaigns that showcase the incredible innovation and leadership driving the future of gaming.”

“I'm proud of our partnership with SCCG Management. From the very beginning, I felt that we think alike and share similar values. We want the results of this collaboration to be visible on both sides. With its many years of experience, SCCG Management will bring a fresh perspective to our new projects.” Said Maciej Akimow, CEO of iGaming Dragon.

This partnership demonstrates a shared commitment to editorial integrity, creative collaboration, and the amplification of voices shaping the global iGaming, sports betting, and casino industries.

About iGaming Express and US iGaming Hub

iGaming Express and US iGaming Hub are premier media platforms delivering daily news, in-depth analysis, and exclusive coverage of the global iGaming, sports betting, and casino industries. With a rapidly growing audience across the U.S., Europe, and LATAM, they serve as trusted sources for executives, operators, and innovators throughout the global gambling ecosystem.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. Learn More

