Business Reporter: Bringing Structure To Data In Capital Construction
Industry leaders are prioritising process standardisation to combat fragmented workflows and data silos. With standardised systems, teams reduce errors, share high-quality project data and improve collaboration. Real-time insights derived from consistent data structures enable earlier identification of project risks and better alignment among stakeholders. Integration and automation also play a central role. By removing redundant tasks and syncing data across platforms, construction teams free up time for innovation and decision-making.
InEight's solution empowers construction teams with real-time insights, integrated workflows and automated processes that drive consistency and efficiency. By standardising data and tools across projects, InEight enables teams to collaborate effectively, reduce rework and make faster, informed decisions.
To learn more about how InEight's software can help streamline project management and mitigate risk, read the article .
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
About InEight
InEight is a leader in construction project controls software, empowering over 850 companies taking on challenging projects in industries including construction and engineering; transportation infrastructure; mining; water; power and renewables; and oil, gas and chemical. Uniquely suited to capital construction and other complex work, InEight's integrated, modular software manages projects worth over $1 trillion globally, taking control of project information management, costs, schedules, contracts and construction operations and delivering insights with advanced analytics and AI.
