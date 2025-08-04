403
Efforts to Protect Cuba’s Colorful Snails Begin
(MENAFN) Researchers have initiated an ambitious endeavor to rescue what some regard as the planet’s most visually stunning snails, while also delving into their unique biological traits.
The endangered Polymita tree snails, native to the woodland areas of Eastern Cuba, are renowned for their vividly colored and intricately decorated shells.
These dazzling appearances, however, have made them highly sought after by collectors, placing immense pressure on their populations.
Conservationists argue that the growing demand for their shells is significantly contributing to their dwindling numbers.
Scientists based in Cuba, along with experts from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, have united in a collaborative effort to preserve the six officially recognized species of Polymita.
Among these, the species facing the gravest threat is Polymita sulphurosa.
This particular snail is distinguished by its vivid lime green shell, adorned with swirling blue flame designs and vibrant orange and yellow stripes.
Despite their critical conservation status, all members of the Polymita genus are known for their strikingly vivid coloration—an evolutionary puzzle that continues to fascinate scientists.
"One of the reasons I'm interested in these snails is because they're so beautiful," said evolutionary geneticist and mollusc specialist Prof Angus Davison from the University of Nottingham.
"One of the reasons I'm interested in these snails is because they're so beautiful," said evolutionary geneticist and mollusc specialist Prof Angus Davison from the University of Nottingham.
