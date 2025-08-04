Azerbaijan Imposes Temporary Ban On Animal Imports From Several Countries
Azerbaijan has introduced temporary restrictions on the import of certain animals and animal products following disease outbreaks in parts of Europe and Africa, Azernews reports.
According to the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AQSA), the decision was made in line with official data from the World Organization for Animal Health, which reported recent cases of serious animal diseases in several regions. These include bluetongue disease in North Macedonia's South-East Statistical Region and Croatia's Splitsko-Dalmatinska Canton, Newcastle disease in Bulgaria's Yambol region, and highly pathogenic avian influenza in Spain's Castilla-La Mancha and Botswana's Chobe District.
To prevent the spread of these infections into the country, the Food Safety Agency has temporarily restricted the import of all types of live large and small ruminants, camels, as well as their products, live birds, and poultry products from the affected zones. The restrictions are being implemented based on the zoning principle and in accordance with the OIE's Health Code for Terrestrial Animals.
In addition, the agency has called on the State Customs Committee to take the necessary enforcement measures at border checkpoints.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment