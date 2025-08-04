Galaxy Service Partners Announces Partnership With Overhead Door Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We feel honored to be partnering with Overhead Door Solutions as they look to scale their business to the next level. The Company is well positioned to extend and expand its market leadership position in the Chicagoland area, and we look forward to working with ODS' exceptional team to continue growing the brand," said Michael Aft, CEO of Galaxy.

Michael Bauer, Co-Owner of Overhead Door Solutions, noted, "We are excited to leverage Galaxy's experience and resources to expand our capabilities and drive Overhead Door Solutions' next phase of growth. Our shared strategic goals and vision for ODS are aligned and this partnership with Galaxy will allow us to continue to enhance our service offerings to meet the needs of our customers."

Galaxy is actively looking for leading commercial door, automatic gate, and access control businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Jordan Dubin at [email protected] .

About Galaxy Service Partners

Galaxy Service Partners ("Galaxy") is a newly formed alliance of commercial door, automatic gate, and access control companies. Galaxy is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Galaxy allows owners to take chips off the table but retain "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit through annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Galaxy retains the employees and management teams of the companies they partner with and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. For more information, visit .

About Overhead Door Solutions

Overhead Door Solutions ("ODS") is a commercial overhead door and loading dock service and installation business located in Lake Zurich, IL. Founded in 1985, ODS has been serving the Chicagoland suburbs, as well as parts of Wisconsin and Indiana for over 30 years. More information about ODS can be found at .

SOURCE Galaxy Service Partners