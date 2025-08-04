403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Envoy: UK-Türkiye Free Trade Pact Could Redefine Modern Deals
(MENAFN) A forthcoming overhaul of the UK-Türkiye free trade agreement could become “a great example” of how modern trade pacts should function, according to the British consul general in Istanbul, speaking to media.
Kenan Poleo—who also acts as the UK’s trade commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia—confirmed that the initial round of talks wrapped up on a positive note, with discussions spanning goods trade and sustainability.
“The most exciting thing about this new free trade agreement is (that it is) an opportunity for the UK and Türkiye to set a great example for the whole world around what a modern free trade agreement between two important partners looks like,” Poleo stated during a recent interview.
A second phase of negotiations is scheduled for later this year, with an emphasis on deepening collaboration in service sectors and high-innovation industries.
Annual trade volume between the UK and Türkiye has surpassed £27 billion (around $36 billion), positioning Türkiye as one of Britain’s top trading allies
.
“Given the depth of our relationship, really, the sky's the limit,” he added.
Calling the bilateral trade ties “huge,” Poleo noted Türkiye’s growing importance as a key economic partner for the UK, crediting this rise to substantial growth in recent years.
“There isn’t a sector where we don’t see positive opportunities,” he said, pointing to clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and mobility as standout sectors for mutual investment.
As the UK continues to reshape its global trade strategy following Brexit, Türkiye is likewise seeking to broaden its economic ties amid regional transitions and global supply chain shifts.
Eurofighter Pact Underscores Strategic UK-Türkiye Partnership
A recent highlight in UK-Türkiye relations came with the signing of a memorandum of understanding at last month’s International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul. The agreement lays the groundwork for Türkiye to join the roster of Eurofighter Typhoon operators.
Poleo hailed the agreement as a “great example” of strategic collaboration between the two nations, calling them a “strategic and defense partner.”
“A third of those aircraft are going to be built within the UK,” he noted. “It provides huge opportunities for both countries in terms of defense and security, but also economic growth.”
The Eurofighter Typhoon is a versatile combat aircraft outfitted with state-of-the-art radar and advanced capabilities for both aerial and ground-based warfare.
Kenan Poleo—who also acts as the UK’s trade commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia—confirmed that the initial round of talks wrapped up on a positive note, with discussions spanning goods trade and sustainability.
“The most exciting thing about this new free trade agreement is (that it is) an opportunity for the UK and Türkiye to set a great example for the whole world around what a modern free trade agreement between two important partners looks like,” Poleo stated during a recent interview.
A second phase of negotiations is scheduled for later this year, with an emphasis on deepening collaboration in service sectors and high-innovation industries.
Annual trade volume between the UK and Türkiye has surpassed £27 billion (around $36 billion), positioning Türkiye as one of Britain’s top trading allies
.
“Given the depth of our relationship, really, the sky's the limit,” he added.
Calling the bilateral trade ties “huge,” Poleo noted Türkiye’s growing importance as a key economic partner for the UK, crediting this rise to substantial growth in recent years.
“There isn’t a sector where we don’t see positive opportunities,” he said, pointing to clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and mobility as standout sectors for mutual investment.
As the UK continues to reshape its global trade strategy following Brexit, Türkiye is likewise seeking to broaden its economic ties amid regional transitions and global supply chain shifts.
Eurofighter Pact Underscores Strategic UK-Türkiye Partnership
A recent highlight in UK-Türkiye relations came with the signing of a memorandum of understanding at last month’s International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul. The agreement lays the groundwork for Türkiye to join the roster of Eurofighter Typhoon operators.
Poleo hailed the agreement as a “great example” of strategic collaboration between the two nations, calling them a “strategic and defense partner.”
“A third of those aircraft are going to be built within the UK,” he noted. “It provides huge opportunities for both countries in terms of defense and security, but also economic growth.”
The Eurofighter Typhoon is a versatile combat aircraft outfitted with state-of-the-art radar and advanced capabilities for both aerial and ground-based warfare.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment