US flight attendants take legal actions against Boeing

2025-08-04 04:36:23
(MENAFN) Flight attendants who were on board Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 when a door plug detached mid-air have filed lawsuits against Boeing, according to ABC News. The incident, which occurred in January 2024, exposed the cabin to open air and caused a sudden decompression.

In their legal filings, four crew members claimed they suffered both physical and psychological injuries as a result of the malfunction. One attendant, Michelle Hughes, said the experience significantly disrupted her personal and professional life, making it difficult to return to the career she loved. Another, Christine Vasconcellos, stated her goal is to ensure accountability and improve air safety.

Attorney Tracy Brammeier, representing the attendants, praised their bravery and asserted they should receive full compensation for the traumatic event caused by Boeing’s alleged negligence in assembling the 737 MAX aircraft.

The lawsuits were filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle. Boeing has declined to comment on the legal actions but has reiterated its cooperation with the National Transportation Safety Board’s ongoing investigation into the incident.

The January 5 mishap occurred shortly after takeoff from Portland International Airport when a mid-exit door plug detached, leaving a large hole in the side of the aircraft. Despite the severity of the situation, the flight landed safely and no major injuries were reported.

