Pink Hydrogen Global Strategic Business Report 2025: Nuclear Decarbonization Initiatives Throw The Spotlight On Pink Hydrogen As A Low-Emission Fuel
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|139
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$32.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|31.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- World Market Trajectories Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Pink Hydrogen - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Nuclear Decarbonization Initiatives Throw the Spotlight on Pink Hydrogen as a Low-Emission Fuel Government Investments in Hydrogen Economy Strategies Propel Nuclear-Electrolytic Hydrogen Production Integration of Electrolyzers With Nuclear Plants Expands Feasibility of 24/7 Hydrogen Generation Need for Baseload Low-Carbon Hydrogen Sources Strengthens Business Case for Pink Hydrogen Development of High-Temperature Electrolysis (HTE) Systems Enhances Energy Efficiency Strategic Focus on Energy Diversification in Net-Zero Plans Accelerates Pink Hydrogen Research Global Push for Energy Security Spurs Investment in Domestic Hydrogen Production Routes Rising Demand for Green Industrial Feedstocks Expands Use Cases for Pink Hydrogen in Steel and Chemicals Nuclear Plant Life Extension Programs Create Long-Term Stability for Hydrogen Co-Production Technology Neutral Hydrogen Roadmaps in North America and Europe Support Pink Hydrogen Parity Stakeholder Debate Over Color Taxonomy Promotes Awareness and Differentiation of Hydrogen Types Collaborations Between Utility Providers and Electrolyzer OEMs Accelerate Pilot Project Deployments International Climate Finance Mechanisms Begin to Recognize Nuclear-Linked Hydrogen as Zero-Carbon Expansion of Hydrogen Hubs and Multi-Carrier Infrastructure Supports Scalability of Pink Hydrogen Need for Grid Flexibility and Curtailment Mitigation Promotes Hydrogen as Storage for Nuclear Output Public Sentiment and Policy Debate Over Nuclear Power Impact Long-Term Pink Hydrogen Acceptance Fuel Cell Adoption in Rail and Maritime Transport Generates Demand for Scalable Hydrogen Supply Rising Electrolyzer Efficiency and Cost Declines Improve LCOH Metrics for Nuclear-Sourced Hydrogen Cross-Border Hydrogen Trade Agreements Stimulate Demand for Technology-Agnostic Hydrogen Supply Decentralization of Hydrogen Production Supports Co-Siting With Advanced Modular Reactors (SMRs)
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Some of the 37 companies featured in this Pink Hydrogen market report include:
- Air Liquide Air Products and Chemicals Inc. Constellation Energy Group Exelon Corporation GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy Hydrogen Systems (Denmark) Iberdrola SA ITM Power plc Linde Plc Nel ASA NuScale Power OKG Aktiebolag Plug Power Inc. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Sembcorp Industries SGH2 Energy Siemens Energy SK Ecoplant Toshiba Corporation Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp.
