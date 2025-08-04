Sydbank A/S Share Buyback Programme: Transactions In Week 31
|
Company Announcement No 34/2025
4 August 2025
Dear Sirs
Sydbank A/S share buyback programme: transactions in week 31
On 26 February 2025 Sydbank A/S announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,350m. The share buyback programme commenced on 3 March 2025 and will be completed by 31 January 2026.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank A/S and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
| Accumulated, most recent
Announcement
|
1,343,000
|
579,901,820.00
| 28 July 2025
29 July 2025
30 July 2025
31 July 2025
1 August 2025
| 12,000
12,000
12,000
12,000
12,000
|Total over week 31
|60,000
|28,901,160.00
| Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
| 1,403,000
|608,802,980.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank A/S holds a total of 1,407,316 own shares, equal to 2.74% of the Bank's share capital.
Yours sincerely
Mark Luscombe Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
