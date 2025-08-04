MEXC Lists Cycle Network (CYC) With $100,000 In CYC And 15,000 USDT Prize Pool Event

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced it will list Cycle Network (CYC) on August 4 at 12:00 (UTC). To celebrate this milestone, MEXC is launching an Airdrop+ event featuring $100,000 in CYC tokens and 15,000 USDT in prizes.

About Cycle Network

Cycle Network represents a significant advancement in cross-chain infrastructure, operating as a bridge-less liquidity aggregation protocol that supports all major Layer 1, Layer 2, EVM, and non-EVM blockchains. The protocol addresses liquidity fragmentation through innovative chain abstraction and ZK-Rollup technology, enabling secure and efficient cross-chain communication while enhancing user experience across DeFi, institutional asset management, and cross-chain trading of real-world assets.

The CYC token serves as the native utility token within the ecosystem, facilitating platform payments, transaction fees, and SDK usage. It also powers liquidity incentives through mining rewards and yield optimization, while supporting network security through validator rewards and staking mechanisms integrated with the Symbiotic protocol.

Event Highlights

The Airdrop+ event runs from Aug 4, 2025, 08:00 (UTC) – Aug 14, 2025, 08:00 (UTC) and includes the following benefits:

Benefit 1: Deposit and share $80,000 in CYC (New user exclusive)

Benefit 2: Futures Challenge - Trade to share 15,000 USDT in Futures bonus (New user exclusive)

Benefit 3: Spot Challenge - Trade to share $10,000 in CYC (For all users)

Benefit 4: Invite new users and share $10,000 in CYC (For all users)

The launch of Cycle Network represents another valuable addition to MEXC's trading assets, while demonstrating the exchange's unwavering commitment to helping users access the most promising innovative projects at the earliest opportunity. This user-focused approach has driven exceptional growth, with TokenInsight's Q2 2025 Crypto Exchange Report showing MEXC posted the largest spot market share increase among major exchanges, rising 2.4% quarter-over-quarter from 7.2% to 9.6%.

Additionally, MEXC leverages its extensive selection of over 3,000 listed tokens, daily airdrop benefits, competitive trading fees, industry-leading liquidity depth, and robust security infrastructure to provide users with a secure and efficient trading environment. Moving forward, MEXC will continue to strengthen product and service innovation, creating greater value for users in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency market.

For full event details and participation rules, please visit here .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: ...