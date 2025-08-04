Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Leatherette Market Key Players And Competitive Insights Report 2025: Profiling Major Contenders In The Global Leatherette Market


2025-08-04 04:16:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The leatherette market is poised for growth driven by ethical consumerism and demand in the furniture sector. Key opportunities lie in leveraging its affordable, durable appeal for urban furniture and meeting rising eco-conscious preferences. Overcoming raw material cost fluctuations through sustainable practices is crucial.

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leatherette Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Leatherette Market was valued at USD 5.61 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.67 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.20%.

Market expansion is primarily driven by the increasing consumer shift toward ethical and sustainable alternatives to animal leather. Rising awareness around environmental and animal welfare issues has led brands and manufacturers to embrace leatherette materials that appeal to vegan and eco-conscious buyers.

Technological advancements have further enhanced leatherette's performance, improving its resistance to wear, ease of maintenance, and its ability to closely mimic real leather in texture and appearance. However, the industry faces headwinds from fluctuating costs of petrochemical-derived raw materials and growing environmental scrutiny of synthetic inputs, particularly those linked to plastic pollution. These challenges are prompting manufacturers to develop more sustainable and innovative production practices to stay competitive in the evolving market landscape.

Key Market Drivers: Growing Demand of Leatherette in Furniture Industry

The rising demand for leatherette in the global furniture market is a major growth driver. Forecasted to generate USD 799.46 billion in revenue by 2025, the furniture sector-particularly the living room segment valued at USD 232.49 billion-is increasingly turning to leatherette for its affordability, aesthetic appeal, and resilience. Leatherette serves as a cost-effective alternative to genuine leather for upholstery applications in homes, offices, and commercial environments. It is particularly valued for its durability and ease of maintenance, withstanding stains, scratches, and moisture.

As consumer preferences continue to favor budget-friendly, stylish, and functional furniture, leatherette is gaining traction in sofas, chairs, headboards, and more, especially in high-use areas like hotels and public institutions.

Key Market Challenges: Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

Volatile pricing of raw materials remains a key challenge for the leatherette industry. Leatherette is largely composed of synthetic materials such as polyurethane (PU) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), whose costs are tied to the highly fluctuating crude oil market. Spikes in crude prices directly inflate the production costs of these compounds, thereby affecting manufacturing budgets and pricing strategies. This unpredictability complicates supply chain planning and may force producers to either absorb higher costs-impacting margins-or increase retail prices, potentially reducing competitiveness in cost-sensitive markets like automotive and furniture.

Key Market Trends: Rise in Urbanization

Rapid urbanization is emerging as a significant trend influencing the leatherette market. By 2025, global urbanization reached 58%, with regions like North America and Latin America exceeding 80%. As urban populations expand, the need for modern, space-efficient, and affordable furnishings rises.

Leatherette is well-positioned to meet these demands, offering an attractive and durable alternative to genuine leather at lower cost. Its suitability for compact, multifunctional furniture used in urban homes and offices-combined with its resistance to wear-makes it a preferred material in contemporary interior design, further propelling its market demand.

Key Market Players:

  • United Decoratives Private Limited
  • Jiangyin Xinlong Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.
  • MAYUR UNIQUOTERS LTD.
  • Wuxi Double Elephant Optoelectronic Material Co.
  • Fujian Lanfeng Pu Leather Co., Ltd
  • Nirmal Fibres (P) Ltd.
  • Giriraj Coated Fab PVT. Ltd
  • Winiw International Co., Ltd.
  • Lu'an Meitian Textile Co., Ltd.
  • Wenzhou Simple Leather Co Ltd

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 185
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.61 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.67 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2%
Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Leatherette Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Leatherette Market, By Sales Channel:

  • Direct
  • Indirect

Leatherette Market, By End Use:

  • Furniture
  • Automotive
  • Fashion & Accessories
  • Sports Equipment
  • Others

Leatherette Market, By Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Germany
    • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • South Korea
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Leatherette Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN04082025004107003653ID1109880581

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search