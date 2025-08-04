Green Electronics Manufacturing Market Report 2025: Green Electronics Market To Hit $46.53 Billion By 2029

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Electronics Manufacturing Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The green electronics manufacturing market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $16.81 billion in 2024 to $20.66 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to environmental regulations, increasing consumer demand for sustainable products, rising concerns over e-waste, advancements in eco-friendly materials, and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The green electronics manufacturing market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $46.53 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%. The projected growth in the forecast period is expected to be driven by stricter environmental regulations, the expanding adoption of circular economy practices, increased investment in renewable energy, advancements in energy-efficient technologies, and growing awareness of carbon footprint reduction.

Key trends anticipated during this period include the development of biodegradable electronic components, AI-driven energy-efficient manufacturing, advanced e-waste recycling technologies, flexible and organic electronics, and sustainable 3D printing for circuit boards.



The increasing demand for sustainable electronics products is expected to drive significant growth in the green electronics manufacturing market. Sustainable electronics are designed, manufactured, and disposed of in a way that minimizes their environmental impact while promoting resource efficiency over the long term. The surge in demand for these products is largely driven by growing awareness of electronic waste (e-waste) and its environmental consequences.

As technology evolves rapidly, consumers tend to replace electronic devices more frequently, leading to a significant rise in discarded electronics, many of which contain harmful substances such as lead, mercury, and cadmium. These toxic materials can leach into the environment, contaminating soil and water, and pose serious health risks. Green electronics manufacturing addresses this issue by focusing on environmentally responsible production processes and materials that reduce the ecological footprint of electronic devices across their entire lifecycle. For instance, in 2024, a report by Uswitch Limited, a UK-based price comparison service, revealed that sustainable electronics accounted for approximately 18.5% of consumer packaged goods (CPG) in 2023, up from 17.3% in 2022, demonstrating a growing shift towards more sustainable electronic products. Thus, the rising demand for sustainable electronics is driving the growth of the green electronics manufacturing market.

Major companies in the green electronics manufacturing market are prioritizing innovations in energy efficiency and AI-driven manufacturing. These advancements focus on reducing environmental impacts while improving overall efficiency. For example, in May 2023, Infineon Technologies AG, a Germany-based semiconductor company, launched two major projects aimed at promoting sustainable technology. The 'ALL2GaN' project developed gallium nitride (GaN) chips, which enhance energy efficiency by 30%, reducing CO2 emissions by 218 million tons. Meanwhile, the 'AIMS5.0' project utilized artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize resource-efficient manufacturing and supply chain processes.

Both projects, with a total investment of 130 million euros, involved 98 partners from 18 countries and received funding from both industry and government sources, including the European Key Digital Technologies program. These efforts highlight the role of energy-efficient solutions and AI in advancing sustainable electronics manufacturing.

Major players in the green electronics manufacturing market include Apple, Dell Technologies, Sony Corporation, Siemens, Lenovo, LG Electronics, HP, GE Vernova, Nokia, Koninklijke Philips NV, Philips, STMicroelectronics N.V., Sharp Corporation, Acer Inc, First Solar Inc., EInk Holdings Inc., Panasonic, Skeleton Technologies, Fairphone, Toshiba, Samsung Electronics, and Hanergy.

Key Attributes:

