Columbus Weekly Report On Share Buyback
|Number of shares bought
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|245,056
|10.31
|2,525,353.90
|28 July 2025
|16,000
|10.16
|162,596.80
|29 July 2025
|16,000
|10.25
|164,000.00
|30 July 2025
|16,000
|9.98
|159,713.60
|31 July 2015
|8,561
|9.90
|84,767.60
|1 August 2025
|8,361
|9.86
|82,439.46
|Total, 28 July 2025 to 1 August 2025
|64,922
|10.07
|653,517.46
|Total accumulated under the programme
|309,978
|10.26
|3,178,871.36
With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 309,978 own shares, corresponding to 0.24% of the Company's share capital.
Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President
For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00
Attachments
-
SE_14_2025_Weekly_report_on_share_buyback
Columbus - Share buyback transactions 28 July 2025 - 1 August 2025
