N. Korea Condemns Japan’s Reported Deployment of Long-Range Missiles
(MENAFN) North Korea sharply criticized Japan on Monday following reports that Tokyo plans to deploy upgraded surface-to-ship missiles along its western coast in Kumamoto Prefecture, close to China’s border. State-run media labeled the move a "very dangerous move," highlighting escalating regional tensions.
North Korean media in an editorial, targeted Japan over a report from a local news agency revealing that Japan is set to install domestically manufactured Type-12 anti-ship missiles at Camp Kengun in Kumamoto within the current fiscal year.
With a striking range of 1,000 kilometers, the Type-12 missile can target areas along China's coastline.
This deployment seeks to reinforce defense capabilities across Japan’s southwestern Nansei island chain, a critical strategic zone near Taiwan. This comes amid mounting anxieties about a possible Chinese assault on the self-governed democratic island, according to the news agency, which cited anonymous government officials.
Pyongyang argued that Japan’s missile placement is designed not to counter a direct threat but to bolster Tokyo’s ability to launch preemptive strikes, advancing its aspirations toward reviving the imperial-era “Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere.”
"Through military buildup and reorganization, as well as schemes for force modernization, Japan is approaching a situation where it can put an invasion war into action," media declared.
Labeling Japan as “prepossessed with becoming a military power,” North Korea accused Tokyo of hastening toward renewed invasion by deploying long-range missiles intended for offensive operations.
"The day of reinvasion that Japan is now so desperately seeking will be the day it steps into an irrecoverable hell," media warned.
