Alm. Brand A/S Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|20,630,000
|16.09*
|331,873,000
|28 July 2025
|150,000
|18.08
|2,712,000
|29 July 2025
|150,000
|18.03
|2,704,500
|30 July 2025
|150,000
|18.11
|2,716,500
|31 July 2025
|150,000
|18.12
|2,718,000
|1 August 2025
|160,000
|17.85
|2,856,000
|Total, week number 31
|760,000
|18.04
|13,707,000
|Accumulated under the program
|21,390,000
|16.16
|345,580,000
*Adjusted from announcement no. 54/2025
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 25,635,696 own shares corresponding to 1.76 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments
-
Alm Brand_Share buyback week #31 2025
AS 55 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program
