Repurchase Of Truecaller B Shares In Week 31, 2025
|
Date:
|
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares):
|
Weighted average share price per day (SEK):
|
Total daily transaction value (SEK):
|
28 July 2025
|
30 000
|
51.69
|
1 550 634
|
29 July 2025
|
26 000
|
50,80
|
1 320 903
|
30 July 2025
|
30 000
|
49.54
|
1 486 238
|
31 July 2025
|
34 000
|
49.38
|
1 678 854
|
1 August 2025
|
55 000
|
48.09
|
2 644 757
|
Total accumulated over week 31/2025
|
145 000
|
49.61
|
8 681 385
|
Total accumulated during the buyback program
|
545 000
|
57.66
|
24 475 959
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller.
Following the above acquisitions. Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 4,490,332 B shares and 5,013,786 C-shares as of 1 August 2025, which corresponds to 2.69% of the outstanding capital .
The total number of shares in Truecaller, including own shares, now amounts to 353,750,053 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding own shares, amounts to 344,245,935.
For more information, please contact:
Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication
+46 705 29 08 00
[email protected]
About Truecaller:
Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 450 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit href="" target="_blank" truecalle
