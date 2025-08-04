Varma Invests In The Eq Community Properties Fund As The Fund Acquires School Property From Varma

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press releaseAugust 4, 2025, at 10:00 AM

The Special Investment Fund eQ Community Properties has completed a transaction with Mutual Pension Insurance Company Varma regarding a school property located in Niittykumpu, Espoo. At the same time, on June 30, 2025, Varma has made an investment in the eQ Community Properties Fund. The main tenant of the property is the City of Espoo, and the premises are used by Niittykumpu School.

Jennifer Eloheimo, Head of Real Estate Investments at eQ, comments:

“The strategy of the eQ Community Properties Fund is to invest in high-quality social infrastructure properties, with a strong focus on the Helsinki metropolitan area. Niittykumpu School fits this strategy extremely well. At the same time, it is a great pleasure to welcome Varma as an investor in the fund. This is an excellent indication of the fund's strong position in the market and of the trust that even the largest institutional investors place in eQ's expertise in real estate investments. We would like to thank Varma for the smooth cooperation and confidence in our fund.”

Sampsa Ratia, Investment Director responsible for real estate investments at Varma, states:

“Varma has long been an active player in the Finnish real estate investment market. We see the collaboration with eQ as a significant opportunity to strengthen our position particularly in the social infrastructure segment. Social infrastructure forms an essential part of a functional and diverse society, and we are committed to supporting this development over the long term. eQ's solid experience in managing and developing social infrastructure assets complements Varma's investment strategy very well and supports our objectives as a responsible and long-term investor.”

The Special Investment Fund eQ Community Properties was established in 2012 and is the largest owner and developer of social infrastructure properties in Finland. As of June 30, 2025, the value of the fund's property portfolio was approximately EUR 1.7 billion, with total assets (NAV) of about EUR 1.1 billion. The portfolio is strategically diversified across Finland's six largest growth centres, with over half of the properties located in the Helsinki metropolitan area. The fund's cash flow is primarily generated from stable, long-term lease agreements with public sector tenants, making it an attractive investment option also for institutional investors.

Additional information:

Jennifer Eloheimo, Head of Real Estate Investments, eQ

Tel. +358 50 547 3660 / ...

eQ is a Finnish group that concentrates on asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and private individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.6 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets. The parent company eQ Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information about the Group is available on our website



