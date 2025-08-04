Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Quarry Collapse Claims Six Lives, Injures Ten in India

2025-08-04 03:14:31
(MENAFN) At least six laborers lost their lives and ten others sustained injuries in a quarry accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district, local police confirmed on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday evening during quarrying activities when a massive rock section suddenly collapsed, trapping workers beneath heavy rubble.

Among the injured, four individuals are reported to be in critical condition. The majority of the victims originate from Odisha, an eastern state in India.

Approximately 16 workers were present at the site when the rockfall occurred. Emergency response teams immediately mobilized to extract survivors from the debris. Those wounded were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An online report by media detailed the sequence of events leading to the disaster.

