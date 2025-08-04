Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar Announces Open Call For 2025 Awards

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Tasweer Photo Festival Qatar has announced the launch of its 2025 Open Call for the Single Image and Project Awards, running from August 1 to 20 September 2025.

The latest edition of this biannual initiative continues to celebrate and support photographers aged 18 and above living in Western Asia and North Africa (WANA) by offering funding, exposure, and professional development opportunities through two distinct award categories.

“With the launch of the 2025 Tasweer Awards, we reaffirm our mission to nurture and support the region's image-makers at every stage of their careers,” said Khalifa Al Obaidly, Director of Tasweer.“These awards not only provide financial and curatorial support but also serve as a powerful platform for sharing personal and collective narratives through photography. Tasweer remains deeply committed to fostering a thriving visual arts community in the WANA region, grounded in collaboration and creative expression.”

The two awards categories offer participants the chance to engage with the broader artistic community and gain international recognition, contributing to the growth of photography and visual culture across the WANA region.

2025 Tasweer Award categories include Tasweer Single Image Award and the Tasweer Project Award.

The Tasweer Single Image Award is open to photographers of all levels, this award invites submissions of a single photographic image that conveys a personal experience or narrative. Each selected photographer will receive a QR2,000 cash prize and will have their work featured in Tasweer exhibitions, with further visibility through online and public programming.

For the Tasweer Project Award, photographers will receive a QR30,000 grant to initiate, develop, or complete a photographic project. Recipients will benefit from exhibition opportunities at the fourth edition of Tasweer Photo Festival in 2027, as well as curatorial guidance, mentorship, and the chance to showcase their work through in-person and digital platforms, including publications and public programmes.

The Tasweer Photo Festival Awards continues to serve as a vital platform for both emerging and established photographers, championing the role of photography in shaping and sharing regional perspectives with a global audience.

For more information on how to apply, please visit

