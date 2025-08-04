Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Introduces Chinese Z-10ME Helicopters

2025-08-04 02:56:46
(MENAFN) Pakistan officially introduced the Chinese-manufactured Z-10ME assault helicopters on Saturday, aiming to enhance its synchronized combat strategies and precision targeting prowess, as detailed in a military release.

“This state-of-the-art, all-weather platform is capable of precision strike operations day and night. Equipped with advanced radar systems and cutting-edge electronic warfare suites, the Z-10ME significantly enhances the Army’s capability to engage diverse aerial and ground threats,” stated Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the armed forces’ communication division.

Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir personally witnessed the helicopters in action during a firepower display at the Muzaffargarh Field Firing Ranges, coinciding with his inspection of the Multan Garrison situated in Punjab province.

“The induction of this potent system marks a major leap in the modernization of Army Aviation, reinforcing its integrated battlefield response and capacity to deliver decisive effects against potential adversaries,” the statement further emphasized.

The Z-10ME model had earlier captured global attention when it appeared at the Singapore Airshow 2024, where it was promoted for international sale.

