403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Introduces Chinese Z-10ME Helicopters
(MENAFN) Pakistan officially introduced the Chinese-manufactured Z-10ME assault helicopters on Saturday, aiming to enhance its synchronized combat strategies and precision targeting prowess, as detailed in a military release.
“This state-of-the-art, all-weather platform is capable of precision strike operations day and night. Equipped with advanced radar systems and cutting-edge electronic warfare suites, the Z-10ME significantly enhances the Army’s capability to engage diverse aerial and ground threats,” stated Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the armed forces’ communication division.
Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir personally witnessed the helicopters in action during a firepower display at the Muzaffargarh Field Firing Ranges, coinciding with his inspection of the Multan Garrison situated in Punjab province.
“The induction of this potent system marks a major leap in the modernization of Army Aviation, reinforcing its integrated battlefield response and capacity to deliver decisive effects against potential adversaries,” the statement further emphasized.
The Z-10ME model had earlier captured global attention when it appeared at the Singapore Airshow 2024, where it was promoted for international sale.
“This state-of-the-art, all-weather platform is capable of precision strike operations day and night. Equipped with advanced radar systems and cutting-edge electronic warfare suites, the Z-10ME significantly enhances the Army’s capability to engage diverse aerial and ground threats,” stated Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the armed forces’ communication division.
Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir personally witnessed the helicopters in action during a firepower display at the Muzaffargarh Field Firing Ranges, coinciding with his inspection of the Multan Garrison situated in Punjab province.
“The induction of this potent system marks a major leap in the modernization of Army Aviation, reinforcing its integrated battlefield response and capacity to deliver decisive effects against potential adversaries,” the statement further emphasized.
The Z-10ME model had earlier captured global attention when it appeared at the Singapore Airshow 2024, where it was promoted for international sale.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment