AI In Oil And Gas Market Size Worth $6.6 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Much Is The AI in Oil And Gas Market Worth?

The market size of AI in the oil and gas industry has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years. The anticipated growth is from $3.59 billion in 2024 to $4.04 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The previous growth has been driven by factors such as a surge in data within the industry, improvements in operational efficiency, automation of monotonous tasks, safety upgrades, refinement of exploration and drilling operations, and improved management of reservoirs.

The market size of AI within the oil and gas industry is projected to experience a significant increase in the upcoming years, predicted to touch $6.6 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 13.1%. This escalating growth during the forecast period can be affiliated to the progress in autonomous operations, the implementation of cybersecurity protocols, the integration of energy transition, dynamic pricing policies, resilience planning, and reaction to global market instability. The principal trends throughout this forecasting period involve digital twins for asset modeling, autonomous operations along with robotics, advanced analytics essential for reservoir management, cognitive computing for decision support, AI solutions based on the cloud, and remote monitoring and control.

Download a free sample of the ai in oil and gas market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The AI in Oil And Gas Market?

The growth of the AI in oil and gas market is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for energy. The term energy demand is used to refer to the amount of energy needed or sought by consumers, industries, or a specific geographic area at a specific time. Data on energy demand assists oil and gas businesses in improving resource distribution. Energy usage patterns can be examined using AI algorithms, highlighting chances to deploy resources effectively, resulting in less waste and reduced costs. For example, the European Commission, a Belgium-based regulatory agency, indicated in August 2023 that the aim for energy efficiency is to reach 20% by 2020 and at least 35% by 2030. As a result, the escalating demand for energy is spurring the expansion of the AI in the oil and gas market.

Who Are The Major Players In The AI in Oil And Gas Market?

Major players in the AI in Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2025 include:

. The International Business Machines Corporation

. Microsoft Corporation

. Accenture PLC

. Google LLC

. Intel Corporation

. Schlumberger Limited

. Halliburton Company

. Baker Hughes Company

. National Oilwell Varco Inc.

. Weatherford International PLC

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The AI in Oil And Gas Sector?

In the AI in the oil and gas market, leading corporations are putting their efforts into devising technologically superior solutions such as AI tools. These tools serve to refine operations, boost predictive maintenance, and augment safety and efficiency. AI tools encompass advanced software and algorithms employed for data analysis to smooth out processes, predict equipment breakdowns, and refine decision-making in oil and gas operations. For example, in July 2024, Indosat, an internet service provider based in Indonesia, rolled out a range of AI-based cloud solutions. It aids in enhancing operational competency by the automation of tasks and ideal distribution of resources, resulting in notable financial savings. Furthermore, these tools facilitate data-informed decision-making through swift analysis of vast datasets, heightening productivity within the entire organization.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest AI in Oil And Gas Market Share?

The AI in oil and gasmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hardware, Software, Hybrid

2) By Function: Predictive Maintenance And Machinery Inspection, Material Movement, Production Planning, Field Services, Quality Control, Reclamation

3) By Process: Reservoir Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization, Safety Management, Other Processes

4) By Technology: Internet Of Things (IoT), Advance Analytics, Robotics, Cloud Computing, Mobility, Other Technologies

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: AI-Powered Sensors, Edge Computing Devices, Robotics And Drones

2) By Software: Machine Learning Platforms, Data Analytics Software, Predictive Maintenance Solutions, Visualization Tools

3) By Hybrid: Integrated AI Systems, Cloud-Based AI Solutions, IoT And AI Combined Platforms

View the full ai in oil and gas market report:



What Are The Regional Trends In The AI in Oil And Gas Market?

In the AI in Oil and Gas Global Market Report 2025, North America led the market in 2024 and is predicted to exhibit the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

