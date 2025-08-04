403
US fighter jets use flares to intercept doubtful aircraft away from Trump golf club
(MENAFN) U.S. fighter jets were deployed on Sunday to intercept a civilian aircraft that entered restricted airspace near former President Donald Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. According to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the incident was the fifth airspace violation in the area over the weekend.
The breach occurred around 12:50 p.m. local time, when the aircraft entered a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) zone put in place due to Trump’s presence. NORAD scrambled jets to intercept the plane and used flares to alert the pilot and guide the aircraft out of the restricted zone safely.
In a statement, NORAD emphasized that the flares—potentially visible to people on the ground—are carefully used to ensure the safety of both the intercepted aircraft and the public. The civilian plane was removed from the area without further issue.
This was the second such violation on Sunday, bringing the weekend’s total to five unauthorized entries. NORAD reminded all general aviation pilots to consult FAA Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs) before takeoff, noting that compliance with airspace restrictions is mandatory regardless of aircraft type or location.
The defense agency operates a layered detection and response system involving radars, satellites, and fighter jets to monitor unauthorized air activity over North America.
This latest interception follows a similar event last month, when an F-16 intercepted a civilian plane over the same area using a “headbutt” maneuver to redirect the aircraft. That incident also involved five TFR violations in one day.
Trump has made frequent visits to his Bedminster club since returning to the presidency in January, prompting repeated activation of restricted airspace during his stays. Pilots who breach these zones risk fines, interrogation, or license suspension.
