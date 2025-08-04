(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

04 August 2025 Transaction in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 01 August 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 14,883 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 454.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 462.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 456.238057

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,280,235 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,465,572 have voting rights and 3,882,231 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 456.238057 14,883

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Trading Venue

547 462.00 08:19:16 LSE 74 462.00 08:19:16 LSE 330 460.50 08:27:00 LSE 186 460.50 09:13:05 LSE 466 460.00 09:15:33 LSE 308 459.50 09:26:00 LSE 426 459.00 09:35:30 LSE 558 456.00 09:52:13 LSE 26 456.00 09:52:13 LSE 172 456.00 09:52:13 LSE 229 456.00 10:29:08 LSE 179 455.00 10:32:38 LSE 152 455.00 10:32:38 LSE 58 455.00 10:32:38 LSE 368 456.00 12:18:26 LSE 189 456.00 12:21:11 LSE 246 455.50 12:48:51 LSE 246 455.50 12:53:29 LSE 231 455.50 12:53:46 LSE 15 455.50 12:53:46 LSE 246 455.50 12:53:46 LSE 246 455.50 12:53:46 LSE 148 455.50 12:53:46 LSE 98 455.50 12:53:46 LSE 16 455.50 12:53:56 LSE 230 455.50 12:53:56 LSE 126 455.50 12:53:56 LSE 47 455.50 12:53:56 LSE 73 455.50 12:53:56 LSE 16 455.50 12:53:57 LSE 16 455.50 12:59:20 LSE 189 454.50 13:30:20 LSE 189 455.50 13:56:46 LSE 547 455.50 13:56:46 LSE 189 455.50 14:13:00 LSE 55 455.00 14:32:02 LSE 197 455.00 14:32:02 LSE 689 455.00 15:06:19 LSE 311 455.00 15:06:19 LSE 311 454.50 15:07:45 LSE 192 456.50 15:32:32 LSE 276 455.50 15:47:07 LSE 84 455.50 15:57:47 LSE 162 455.50 15:57:47 LSE 60 455.50 15:57:47 LSE 186 455.50 15:57:47 LSE 69 455.50 15:57:47 LSE 177 455.50 15:57:48 LSE 65 455.50 15:57:48 LSE 181 455.50 15:59:16 LSE 656 455.50 15:59:16 LSE 246 455.50 15:59:23 LSE 246 455.50 15:59:33 LSE 24 455.50 16:01:44 LSE 189 455.00 16:22:42 LSE 379 455.50 16:24:52 LSE 153 455.50 16:24:52 LSE 190 455.50 16:24:52 LSE 246 455.50 16:24:54 LSE 57 455.50 16:25:00 LSE 189 455.50 16:25:00 LSE 184 455.50 16:25:00 LSE 81 455.50 16:26:00 LSE 62 455.50 16:26:00 LSE 108 455.50 16:26:00 LSE 176 455.50 16:26:35 LSE 70 455.50 16:26:35 LSE 246 455.50 16:26:35 LSE 246 455.50 16:26:35 LSE 246 455.50 16:26:52 LSE 246 455.50 16:26:52 LSE 129 455.50 16:27:09 LSE 117 455.50 16:27:09 LSE





