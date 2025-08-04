Bengaluru Transport Strike: CM Siddaramaiah To Hold Key Talks With Workers Ahead Of August 5 Protest

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will chair a crucial meeting on Monday to address the concerns of transport workers planning to launch an indefinite strike from August 5. The workers have warned that they will stop services from 6 am on Tuesday, demanding various benefits, including a salary hike and payment of arrears. A conciliation meeting chaired by the Labour Commissioner on Saturday failed to resolve the dispute. In Monday's meeting, the CM is unlikely to accept demands for a full salary hike or arrears payment but may offer partial relief.

Possible ESMA Invocation

If workers refuse to withdraw the strike, the state road transport corporations have decided not to pay striking employees. Since transport services fall under the category of essential services, the government may invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against the agitators.

Impact Of Strike On Services

If talks fail, the strike will begin at 6 am on August 5, disrupting services of 23,000 buses, including 7,000 BMTC, 8,000 KSRTC, and 7,000 from other corporations. Around 1.2 lakh employees are expected to join the protest. The Transport Department has approached private bus operators, who have assured cooperation.

Worker Unions Question CM's Approach

Leaders of the KSRTC Joint Action Committee have expressed dissatisfaction over the meeting format, questioning if employee grievances can be understood in just 30 minutes. Some have also objected to the CM's meeting with organisations opposed to the strike.