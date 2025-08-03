MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Queensland's Stralis lands clean aviation breakthrough in Japan, announced at Expo 2025 Osaka

Queensland, AU, August 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - In a landmark step for international clean aviation collaboration, Queensland aerospace innovator Stralis Aircraft has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Joint Research Center for Electric Architecture, Akita University and Akita Prefectural University, at Expo 2025 Osaka.

MOU Signing Ceremony, Australia Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka. From left: Junichi Sakaki, Director of the Joint Research Center for Electrification Architecture, Akita University, Hon. Ros Bates, Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training, Queensland, Australia, and Bob Criner, Co-founder and CEO of Stralis Aircraft. [July 17, 2025]

The MoU signing was held at the Australia Pavilion in the presence of the Hon. Ros Bates MP, Queensland Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training, as part of the Queensland Government's flagship international trade mission to Japan.

"Stralis is a great example of how Queensland businesses can lead the world in clean aviation technology. We're backing them in order to scale, export and grow jobs," Minister Bates said. "It's not just an MoU - it's a runway for clean technology, innovation, and workforce development between Queensland and Japan."

Under the agreement, Stralis will test its hydrogen-electric propulsion components at one of Japan's most advanced electric aircraft testbeds, operated by the Joint Research Centre for Electric Architecture in Akita's state-of-the-art all-electric aircraft testbed.

The deal will also support new training and skills pathways for future aviation engineers and technicians, backed by industry and academic partnerships.

Stralis' proprietary hydrogen-electric system is six times lighter than existing fuel cell solutions, enabling hydrogen aircraft to fly ten times further than battery-electric alternatives, at half the cost of fossil fuel-powered planes.

The signing took place during a dedicated International Education, Research and Innovation Showcase hosted by Minister Bates at the Australia Pavilion, with Queensland as a Gold Partner of EXPO 2025.

"I'm extremely excited to begin our collaboration with this world class team and facility in Akita," said Bob Criner, Co-Founder and CEO of Stralis Aircraft.

"Japan has been a global leader in aerospace and hydrogen innovation for decades. This partnership will accelerate our hydrogen aircraft technology development and facilitate skills and knowledge exchange between our organisations.

"It will also allow Stralis to create cutting-edge research and innovation jobs in Queensland, where our workforce is prepared to manufacture and export advanced aircraft technology in the future."

"We are pleased to sign this MoU with Stralis," said Junichi Sakaki, Director, Joint Research Center for Electric Architecture, Akita University / Akita Prefectural University.

"This collaboration in aircraft system electrification, using our testing facilities in Akita, represents a meaningful step in international technological cooperation. We look forward to contributing to both talent development and a more sustainable future."

Supported by Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) Japan, Strali has been in high-level discussions with Japanese aerospace firms aligned with Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and its 2035 target to commercialise decarbonised passenger aircraft.

Stralis is also planning to fly its Bonanza A36 hydrogen-electric demonstration aircraft in Japan in late 2026, showcasing the commercial and environmental viability of its technology.

This agreement adds momentum to Queensland's broader trade mission in Japan, which is focused on expanding partnerships in International Education, Research and Innovation, advanced manufacturing, and the Queensland–Japan Trade and Investment Strategy 2025-2028, released this July, which places innovation-led collaboration at the core of the Queensland–Japan relationship.

